Swiss-Made AISA Seamless Welding Machine Goes Live At Summitek's China Manufacturing Base

MENAFN - GetNews)Summitek Packaging Technology Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based global packaging group specializing in high-end PE and aluminum-plastic laminate tubes, has officially commissioned a new Swiss-made AISA seamless welding machine at its key manufacturing base in Guangdong, China. The installation marks the company's latest move to raise its tube finishing quality to international standards for premium beauty, personal care and pharmaceutical brands.

In premium skincare, ointment and color cosmetic packaging, the smoothness of the weld directly shapes the perceived quality of the finished product. Conventional welding often leaves a visible step at the tube shoulder and tail, affecting wall uniformity and squeeze feel. AISA, a recognized name in global tube welding equipment, delivers a seamless weld with a smooth, step-free finish for a cleaner, more premium appearance.

According to the production team, the new equipment brings four practical advantages:

Step-free seamless welding on aluminum-plastic laminate tubes, for a refined shoulder and tail finish;

Superior sealing performance with strong weld strength, reducing the risk of leakage and oxidation;

Optimized for premium skincare, ointment and cosmetic tubes, meeting the high standards of international brands for texture and consistency;

Stable volume production with automated, repeatable parameters and highly consistent batch quality.

Related products

Seamless-weld aluminum-plastic laminate tubes - smooth weld, strong seal for premium skincare and ointments.

PE tubes and dual-chamber twin tubes - one tube, two formulas with 180° rotation dispensing.

Pharmaceutical-grade ointment laminate tubes - produced under China's medical packaging license and ISO 15378.

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About the Manufacturing Base

According to public records, the Guangdong production base was founded in 2012 as the core manufacturing arm of Singapore-headquartered Summitek, focusing on the R&D and smart manufacturing of high-end PE and aluminum-plastic laminate tubes. In December 2023, the facility launched a new 30,000-plus-square-meter Class 100,000 GMP-certified workshop and obtained China's medical packaging license. It also invested over RMB 70 million in new equipment, including Swiss-imported machines and more than 20 injection molding machines, together with an in-house injection molding plant, automated lines and an upgraded Class 10,000 GMP testing laboratory.

The base now runs more than 20 fully closed, fully automated production lines, with a daily output of over 1 million tubes and a monthly capacity of more than 30 million PE and laminate tubes. It holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 15378, SA8000 social accountability, BRC global food safety and Halal certifications, meeting the social-compliance and quality audit requirements of international brand suppliers. Backed by its medical packaging license and ISO 15378 system, its pharmaceutical-grade ointment laminate tubes directly support pharmaceutical manufacturers of topical creams and preparations.

Summitek invests RMB 5–6 million annually in overseas market development, with products exported to the United States, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Turkey and other markets in Europe, America and Asia. The company is now recognized as a“Specialized, Refined, Differentiated and Innovative” high-tech enterprise above designated size, with an annual output value of more than RMB 400 million.

Industry observers note that as global personal care and pharmaceutical packaging moves toward higher quality, stricter compliance and regionalized supply, the new Swiss welding investment strengthens Summitek's ability to serve international premium and pharma customers with differentiated, specification-customized tube solutions.

About Summitek

Headquartered in Singapore, Summitek Packaging Technology Pte. Ltd. is a global packaging company focused on PE and aluminum-plastic laminate tube manufacturing. Since establishing its Guangdong manufacturing base in 2012, the company has continued to expand its technical expertise and market presence, serving customers across major international markets.

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