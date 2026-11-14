West Jordan Flooring Contractor RKD Tile Offers Tile And Floor Installation For November Projects

MENAFN - GetNews)RKD TileRKD Tile, a West Jordan flooring contractor open since 1997, is installing tile, laminate and marble floors this November for homeowners getting ready for holiday guests. The company is open on Saturdays and also serves the Park City and Salt lake County area.

WEST JORDAN, UT - November 13, 2026 - RKD Tile, a flooring contractor in West Jordan that opened in 1997, is offering tile and floor installation to homeowners this November, the month many households fix the rooms guests will notice before the holidays. The company installs ceramic, marble and laminate floors and takes on remodeling projects.

Beyond its home city, the contractor serves homeowners in Park City, Utah County and Davis County. It is open on Saturdays for people who cannot meet during the workweek.

Key takeaways:

RKD Tile opened in 1997, 29 years ago.

It installs ceramic tile, floor tile, laminate and marble floors.

Remodeling work is also on its list of services.

The service area covers West Jordan, Park City, Utah County and Davis County.

The company is open on Saturdays.

Floors that holiday guests notice

Guests see a home's floors before they see much else. A chipped tile at the front door stands out once a house fills up for the holidays. So does a laminate plank lifting at a seam. RKD Tile installs ceramic tile, floor tile, laminate and marble, so a homeowner can replace a worn floor instead of hiding it under a rug.

For bigger changes, the company handles remodeling. A floor replacement can become part of a larger update to a room.

Four service areas and Saturday hours

RKD Tile works in West Jordan, Park City, Utah County and Davis County. Its Saturday hours let a homeowner talk through a floor project without taking time off work.

Small Business Saturday falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, a day set aside for shopping with small businesses. It lands in the same weeks many homeowners are preparing for guests.

About RKD Tile

RKD Tile is a flooring contractor in West Jordan, Utah, that opened in 1997. The company installs ceramic tile, floor tile, laminate and marble floors and handles remodeling for homeowners in West Jordan, Park City, Utah County and Davis County. It is open on Saturdays. Learn more at rkdtile.