Hilary Hemingway Art Brings Original Paintings To The Art Of Banner Elk

MENAFN - GetNews)Hilary Hemingway ArtThe studio of The Art Of Banner Elk showcasing artist Hilary Hemingway, is now showing original acrylic and mixed media paintings at The Art of Banner Elk for the next 12 months. Local buyers and visitors can see and buy her art in person at:

SEVEN DEVILS, NC - November 13, 2026 - Hilary Hemingway Art, the home studio of artist Hilary Hemingway, is now displaying her original stone artworks at The Art of Banner Elk, 5004 North Carolina Highway 105 in Banner Elk, N.C. The work will hang there for the next 12 months. Visitors have a full year to view and buy her canvases in person.

The Art of Banner Elk showcases a number of artists with colorful expressions of the natural beauty of Blue Ridge Mountains, and it invites art lovers and visitors to explore its available pieces. Hemingway's newer works paint the North Carolina mountains in a color palette that at times has an abstract arrangement.

Key takeaways:

Hemingway's original artwork is on view at The Art of Banner Elk for the next 12 months.

The gallery is at 5004 North Carolina highway 105 in Banner Elk, N.C.

She paints in acrylics and mixed media on canvas. Each piece is a unique original.

Her subject matter began with marine life and now includes the North Carolina mountains.

Hemingway won a National Screenwriting Award for her biographical picture, A Light Within the Shadow features the relationship between Leicester and his brother Ernest Hemingway.

Why Banner Elk fits the work

The Art of Banner Elk focuses on art inspired from the landscape around the mountains. That landscape is also the subject of Hemingway's recent paintings. Banner Elk is one of the places Hilary Hemingway Art serves, along with Boone and Asheville in North Carolina. For 12 months, residents and visitors in Banner Elk can see her art in the gallery. Shoppers looking for one-of-a-kind local gifts on Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, can find her originals there.

From marine life to mountain scenes

Hemingway recently returned to fine art. She started with marine life, but her newer artwork features the landscapes of North Carolina. Hilary works in mixed media on rocks which gives her work a weathered look of pre-columbian with a touch of modern abstract believes artwork should show movement, passion and the survival of nature.

A career in film and writing

Before her return to painting, Hemingway wrote and made films. She won a National Screenwriting Award for A Light Within the Shadow, her biographical picture. Leonard Nimoy narrated her documentary I Believe, about two Holocaust survivors.

About Hilary Hemingway Art

Hilary Hemingway Art is the online store of artist Hilary Hemingway, open since 2011 and offers unique original artwork in acrylic on canvas. Learn more at hilaryhemingwayart