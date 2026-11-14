Ivanjoy Releases“Black Sorcery” Single And Video On MOSA RECORDS

MENAFN - GetNews)Official cover artwork for "Black Sorcery", the new single and video from IvanJoy, featuring Joy Gomez and Ivan Pons. Released by MOSA RECORDS. Watch the official video now on YouTube. MOSA RECORDS has released "Black Sorcery," a new single and official video from IvanJoy, reuniting Joy Gomez and Ivan Pons after more than two decades.

London, United Kingdom - November 13, 2026 - MOSA RECORDS has released "Black Sorcery," a new single and official video from IvanJoy, the musical partnership of Spanish singer Joy Gomez Muñoz and Cuban-born singer, songwriter and guitarist Ivan Enríquez Pons. The track is available now on Spotify, and the official video is streaming on YouTube. The release marks the duo's first new material together in more than two decades, following their 2003 debut album "Dedication."

"Black Sorcery" continues IvanJoy's blend of melodic pop-rock songwriting, drawing on the pair's shared history across Cuba, Spain, Germany, Ireland and the Canary Islands. Ivan Pons, who is signed to MOSA RECORDS, brings the IvanJoy name back to listeners with a release that reflects the duo's long-running creative partnership.

Two paths, one sound

Ivan Pons was born in Cuba and trained in classical music at the Conservatory of Camagüey. He played with the Cuban rock group Rhodas before moving to the Canary Islands, where he performed and recorded, combining classical discipline with rock energy. Joy Gomez was born in Alicante, Spain, and grew up in Germany, where she began studying classical music as a child. She later moved to Ireland and performed as a vocalist with country-rock groups before meeting Pons in Gran Canaria.

The two first worked together in The Sweet Pepper Band in Gran Canaria. That collaboration grew into IvanJoy, a project built on original material reflecting both artists' backgrounds and voices.

From "Dedication" to "Black Sorcery"

In 2003, IvanJoy released their debut album, "Dedication," a 13-track collection of songs in English and Spanish shaped by pop-rock influences. The single "Perdona" earned local and national radio airplay in Spain, and the duo appeared on two national prime-time Spanish television programmes. In March 2005, the Spanish newspaper 20 minutos profiled the group, covering their album, musical origins and a live appearance in Alicante.

"Black Sorcery" continues that story, introducing IvanJoy's music to a new generation of listeners while celebrating the creative bond between two musicians who have shared stages, studios and songs for more than twenty years.

Label backing with decades of experience

"Black Sorcery" arrives through MOSA RECORDS, part of the Mosa Music Group, based in Pilar de la Horadada on Spain's Costa Blanca. The label is led by founder and Chief Executive Carl O. Lewis and co-founder and Director Anastasia T. Lewis, alongside Marketing Manager Maggie Martin. Carl Lewis ran music companies in the UK for many years before moving to Spain in 2000, including Mosa Records Ltd and Pindock Music Ltd, both incorporated in England in 1985.

Through those companies, Carl helped launch acts including Cressida (formerly Charge and The Birds of Pray), Vecchio, Key Largo, Shocking Stockings, Hard Options, Clemen Pull, and Benefit & The Spliff. He has worked alongside industry names such as Mike Vernon and Muff Winwood, appears in the credits of Jean-Luc Godard's film "One Plus One", and took part in ITV's Telethon '88. Remarkably, both Carl and Marketing Manager Maggie Martin are now in their late eighties, and they are still promoting artists worldwide with the same drive that powered the label's early days. Bringing IvanJoy to a new audience is the latest example of that lifelong commitment to championing independent musicians.

About MOSA RECORDS

MOSA RECORDS (Mosa Records S.L.) is part of the Mosa Music Group. The company produces audio recordings, publishes music and book manuscripts, produces music DVDs and sells original rare vinyl records.

Media contact: For interviews, artwork and further information, contact Maggie Martin, Marketing Manager, MOSA RECORDS, at ....