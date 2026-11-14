Si-TPV For Home & Hygiene Applications: Soft Touch, Antibacterial Performance, And Easy-Clean Solutions
Looking for a suitable soft-touch, antibacterial, or easy-clean material for your next home and hygiene product?
SILIKE provides Si-TPV material solutions for different polymer applications and manufacturing requirements. Our team can help evaluate suitable grades based on your substrate, processing method, hardness, and target performance.
SLIKE Silicone Materials Team
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About Us
Chengdu SILIKE Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2004, is a leading Chinese supplier of silicone additives and Thermoplastic Vulcanizate elastomers. With strong R&D capabilities and extensive industry experience, SILIKE has developed a diverse range of multifunctional additives and innovative materials, enhancing the performance and functionality of plastics across various sectors.
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