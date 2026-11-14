عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Si-TPV For Home & Hygiene Applications: Soft Touch, Antibacterial Performance, And Easy-Clean Solutions


Date: 2026-11-14 12:10:45

(MENAFN- GetNews) Chengdu, Sichuan, China - November 13 , 2026

-p

Looking for a suitable soft-touch, antibacterial, or easy-clean material for your next home and hygiene product?

SILIKE provides Si-TPV material solutions for different polymer applications and manufacturing requirements. Our team can help evaluate suitable grades based on your substrate, processing method, hardness, and target performance.

SLIKE Silicone Materials Team

Website:

Email:...

Inquiry: Available via official website contact form

About Us

Chengdu SILIKE Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2004, is a leading Chinese supplier of silicone additives and Thermoplastic Vulcanizate elastomers. With strong R&D capabilities and extensive industry experience, SILIKE has developed a diverse range of multifunctional additives and innovative materials, enhancing the performance and functionality of plastics across various sectors.

MENAFN14112026003238003268ID1111960078


GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search