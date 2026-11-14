Preview Of The 2026 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference

MENAFN - GetNews)The 2026 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference will be held at the Nanjing International Expo Convention Center from November 19 to 21. Co-hosted by Jiangsu Provincial People's Government and the International Coalition of Intelligent Manufacturing, the conference adopts the theme of VIGOROUSLY DEVELOP NEW-GENERATION INTELLIGENT MANUFACTURING, CONTINUOUSLY STRENGTHEN ADVANCED MANUFACTURING. It aims to deepen the integration of technological innovation and industrial practice, and realize efficient alignment between innovation achievements and application scenarios.

Guided by the national 15th Five-Year Plan strategy and drawing on Jiangsu's industrial strengths of"AI+Manufacturing", the conference brings together academicians, experts, leading enterprises, international organizations and think tanks from home and abroad. It analyzes development trends of intelligent manufacturing and explores replicable and scalable pathways for the intelligent upgrading of manufacturing industries.

The conference features a rich lineup of activities, including one keynote session, more than ten thematic events and over thirty supporting industrial activities, covering the full spectrum of intelligent manufacturing such as standards development, scenario application and industrial ecosystem building.

The keynote session will unveil a series of key annual outcomes, namely the Leading Smart Factory Cultivation Initiative, the Top 10 Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Advances of 2026 (Global and China), annual research findings of the National Expert Committee on Intelligent Manufacturing, the Global Intelligent Manufacturing Evaluation and Service Platform, and major technological achievements of Jiangsu Province. A signing ceremony for major provincial projects will be held. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Intelligent Manufacturing Standardization Technical Committee and the Chinese Expert Committee for International Standardization of Intelligent Manufacturing will be officially established to further improve the industrial standard system.

Four specialized discussion panels will be set up for in-depth exchanges on frontier topics including joint development of international intelligent manufacturing standards, development of leading smart factories, evaluation of automobile intelligent manufacturing, industrial deployment of intelligent robots and the industrial ecosystem of intelligent manufacturing for commercial aerospace. The Annual Meeting of the National Expert Committee on Intelligent Manufacturing and the General Assembly and Council Meeting of the International Coalition of Intelligent Manufacturing will also take place.

As a globally open event, the conference will welcome representatives from international sister provinces and cities, foreign diplomatic missions in China, overseas universities and Fortune Global 500 companies. It will facilitate international technical cooperation and transformation of industrial achievements through supply-demand matching sessions, technology roadshows and project signings.

Running alongside the conference is a professional exhibition covering an area of 50,000 square meters with four pavilions. More than 400 leading enterprises and specialized, sophisticated, unique and innovative "little giant" enterprises will showcase smart factory solutions, intelligent equipment, industrial software and innovative AI applications, demonstrating the industrial strength and growth potential of new-generation intelligent manufacturing.

About World Intelligent Manufacturing:

The 2026 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference will be held from November 19 to 21 at the Nanjing International Expo Center, co-hosted by the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government and the International Coalition of Intelligent Manufacturing. Under the theme "Vigorously Develop New-Generation Intelligent Manufacturing, Continuously Strengthen Advanced Manufacturing," the conference marks its tenth year of being held in Nanjing.