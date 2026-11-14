Agencyseekr Helps Businesses Discover And Compare Digital Agencies Through Verified Client Reviews

Göteborg, Sweden - November 13, 2026 - Choosing the right digital agency can have a significant impact on a company's marketing performance, online visibility, and long-term growth. However, comparing agencies is not always straightforward. Portfolios and sales presentations can provide useful information, but businesses also need reliable insights into previous client experiences before making a decision. AgencySeekr aims to make this process easier through a directory designed to help businesses discover, evaluate, and compare digital agencies.

AgencySeekr brings agency profiles, client reviews, and ratings together in one platform, giving businesses a more structured way to explore potential service providers. Users can browse agencies based on their services and locations, review available feedback, and contact businesses that match their requirements. This approach helps simplify the initial research process for companies looking for partners in areas such as digital marketing, SEO, web development, and other digital services.

A key feature of AgencySeekr

The platform also follows a published ranking methodology based on client reviews. Agency positions are influenced by both review ratings and the number of verified reviews, rather than simply allowing businesses to purchase better visibility. Agencies without verified reviews are placed after reviewed agencies, with Google Maps ratings used to determine their relative order where available. This approach is intended to make comparisons more transparent and useful for prospective clients.

For agencies, the directory offers an opportunity to present their services, locations, team information, and client feedback through a dedicated profile. Businesses can manage their listings, update relevant details, and receive enquiries directly from potential customers. The platform also supports agencies that manage listings on behalf of other businesses through its reseller option.

AgencySeekr operates on a one-time listing payment model rather than recurring subscriptions. According to its website, agencies pay to create and maintain a listing, but payment does not influence their ranking, reviews, or editorial mentions. This distinction is central to the platform's approach to maintaining a directory where businesses can evaluate agencies using information beyond paid placement.

As companies increasingly depend on external specialists for their digital operations, finding a suitable agency has become an important business decision. By combining agency discovery, verified reviews, transparent ranking principles, and direct contact options, AgencySeekr aims to create a more informed starting point for businesses searching for the right digital partner.

Businesses can explore the directory and learn more about the platform at AgencySeekr.

About AgencySeekr

AgencySeekr is a Sweden-based digital agency directory operated by Filip Blomqvist AB. The platform helps businesses discover and compare digital agencies across various industries, including SEO, web development, branding, marketing, and e-commerce. Its goal is to make agency selection easier through verified client reviews, transparent rankings, and accessible agency information.