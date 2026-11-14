Mobile App Development For Australian Companies: 724SOFTWARE Scales Vietnam Teams In 2-4 Weeks

MENAFN - GetNews) The Vietnam-based software outsourcing company gives Australian product owners React Native, Flutter and native iOS and Android engineers through dedicated teams or embedded staff augmentation, drawing on more than 200 professionals, a follow-the-sun delivery model with guaranteed incident response under 10 minutes and engineering processes aligned with ISO 27001:2022 and compliant with GDPR.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam - November 13, 2026 - 724SOFTWARE, a Vietnam-based software outsourcing company with more than 200 professionals, 58% of them senior-level, and delivery experience across more than 10 countries, today outlined its mobile app development for Australian companies, built on dedicated teams that scale from one to more than 50 pre-vetted engineers within 2 to 4 weeks. The company is directing the offer at Australian product owners whose mobile roadmaps need headcount to rise ahead of a launch and fall after it, without waiting on a local hiring cycle.

Under the model, a product owner can grow a two-person MVP build into a 10-person team before launch, then scale it back once the release ships. Engagements run as a dedicated team embedded in the client's workflow, as staff augmentation, or as an offshore development center under the client's own processes. For Australian clients, the company typically embeds one senior engineer first, validates that engineer against a live sprint, then scales the team across iOS, Android, QA automation, DevOps and project management roles.

"Mobile headcount moves with the release calendar, so our dedicated teams scale from one engineer to more than 50 within 2 to 4 weeks and wind down on the same timescale after launch. Every engineer is vetted before placement, which means a client adding seats ahead of a release gets people who have already cleared our screening," said Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Chief Technology Officer of 724SOFTWARE.

724SOFTWARE cites four mobile engagements, each 18 months or longer, as delivery evidence. An eight-person team built Higher, a South Korean K-pop fandom app in React Native, over more than 24 months; it has passed 500,000 downloads and absorbs concurrent traffic spikes during live voting. A 16-engineer team spent 24 months building in-app stock trading, including eKYC onboarding, inside Vietnam's MyVIB mobile banking app. Fifteen engineers delivered the SHS Derivatives Trading Platform across iOS, Android, Web and Desktop, and 14 to 16 engineers built a Flutter mobile and web hub for Hong Kong's UTGL (Unitrust Global).

724SOFTWARE works with Australian clients as part of its application development expansion launched in August 2026, alongside the Netherlands, Germany and Finland. From its own sales experience in Australian markets, 724SOFTWARE reports that Australian buyers check formal quality and security standards, a real physical office with permanent employees rather than a broker or freelancer marketplace, and genuine overlap with their business day before shortlisting an offshore vendor. Its engineers are permanent employees working from two offices in Hanoi and one in Ho Chi Minh City, and all delivery runs from Vietnam.

"Buyers in Australia ask about working hours and data protection before they ask about rates. We answer that with a follow-the-sun model, a guaranteed incident response time under 10 minutes and engineering processes aligned with ISO 9001 and ISO 27001:2022 and compliant with GDPR across every engagement," said Aba Nguyen, CEO of 724SOFTWARE.

Alongside the scaling model, 724SOFTWARE trains its engineers to use Claude Code for mobile code generation, test scaffolding and code review. Its offshore mobile app development team page sets out engagement models and delivery evidence for Australian buyers. The company publishes no rate card, scoping and billing each engagement on actual working hours.

About 724SOFTWARE

724SOFTWARE is a Vietnam-based technology company providing custom software development, dedicated teams, offshore development centers and managed IT services for startups, SaaS companies and enterprises, with domain experience in Fintech, Digital Healthcare and Edtech. Its application practice covers web development and mobile app development for Australian companies, alongside long-running client work in Hong Kong, South Korea and Vietnam. The company reports a 95% client retention rate and works in English, Mandarin, Korean and Japanese. Its brand identity is 24/7 Dedicated, 24/7 Innovative, 24/7 Building Big Dreams Together.