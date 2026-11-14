Best Managed QA Company, Muuktest, Publishes 2026 Cost Comparison: SDET Vs Managed QA Automation

MENAFN - GetNews) A side-by-side look at ZipRecruiter's 2026 average U.S. SDET pay of $113,906 and MuukTest's published price of $6,000 per month for up to 1,000 tests under management gives engineering and QA leaders at startups, scaleups and SaaS companies a working figure for choosing between an in-house software development engineer in test and managed Playwright test automation maintained inside their existing CI/CD workflows.

RALEIGH, North Carolina - November 13, 2026 - MuukTest is a managed QA automation service that pairs expert QA engineers with Amikoo AI agents to build and maintain automated regression coverage for growing software teams, from user stories to production. Its Forward Deployed QAs stay in the loop to decide what to cover, which workflows matter and where the real risk is. Today the company published a 2026 cost comparison that sets in-house SDET salaries against its own pricing. The comparison is aimed at engineering leaders working through the SDET vs managed QA automation decision as AI coding tools speed up release cycles. It places a $113,906 average U.S. SDET salary, reported by ZipRecruiter as of November 2026, beside MuukTest's starting price of $72,000 a year for up to 1,000 tests under management.

Salary figures in the comparison come from ZipRecruiter's SDET salary report, which ZipRecruiter updates continuously from active job postings. According to ZipRecruiter, the middle 50% of U.S. SDETs earn between $100,000 and $129,000 a year, and top earners at the 90th percentile make $143,000. Those figures describe annual pay, so an employer's total cost for an SDET hire runs higher once payroll tax, benefits, equipment, management overhead and ramp time are added.

"Engineering leaders weighing an SDET hire usually compare one salary against another, but the real question is what that budget buys. One SDET is one person who has to be recruited, ramped and retained. For a starting price of $6,000 a month, MuukTest pairs expert QA engineers, who decide what to cover and where the risk is, with Amikoo AI agents that keep the regression suite running as the code changes. That's the thoughtful output of a five-person QA team for less than the cost of a single SDET," said Ivan Barajas Vargas, CEO and co-founder of MuukTest.

MuukTest built the comparison around a pressure it describes on its website in the line "AI coding tools drive testing bottlenecks." In the company's account, faster code generation leaves fast-growing startups, scaleups and teams without dedicated QA or SDET headcount deciding whether to recruit an in-house automation engineer or bring in a managed service. At $72,000 a year, MuukTest's starting price sits $28,000 below the 25th-percentile SDET salary in ZipRecruiter's data and $41,906 below the national average.

"For a lean team that already has developers and perhaps one QA engineer, MuukTest extends testing capacity without opening a new requisition and waiting out a hiring cycle. Teams keep full ownership of the automation frameworks we build, with no vendor lock-in," said Ivan Barajas Vargas, CEO and co-founder of MuukTest.

Pricing for the managed service is based on outcomes and scales with the number of apps or surfaces, the critical flows, the platforms covered and the execution model a client chooses. Full details are on the company's managed QA automation pricing page, and MuukTest offers a complementary scoping session for teams that want a quote based on their own application scope.

About MuukTest

MuukTest, part of MuukLabs, is a managed QA service that builds and maintains automated test coverage for web, mobile (iOS and Android) and API applications using Playwright, Selenium and Appium. Under its proprietary EAT Method, expert QA engineers work alongside Amikoo AI agents across regression, end-to-end, functional, exploratory and load testing. For companies weighing SDET vs managed QA automation, the service requires no additional engineering or QA hires, and clients own the resulting automation frameworks with no vendor lock-in. MuukTest reports parallel test execution with results in under 10 minutes.