Agentic QA: We The Flywheel Hands Software Testing To AI Agents

MENAFN - GetNews)"Agentic QA. Agents run the checks. People decide what's broken."The digital group now tests its sites and apps with AI agents, while people direct the agents and decide what counts as broken.

New York, NY - November 13, 2026 - We The Flywheel, the AI-native digital group company founded by Thomas Prommer, now runs much of its quality assurance across its portfolio of more than 500 sites and products with AI agents, and has opened a new role to run it, the Agentic QA Engineer.

The agents work through real user journeys across the group's sites, such as sign-up, sign-in, forms, checkout and settings, using multiple accounts and social logins, and report what breaks. People write the prompts that steer those checks and decide which reports are real problems and which are false alarms. In one early pilot, agents found issues such as broken links, broken photos, text that is hard to read and controls too small to tap on a phone.

We The Flywheel's view is that judgment stays with people. An agent can tell whether a flow completes. Whether a page looks off, or an experience feels clumsy, is a human call.

"We're entering the era of agentic QA," said Thomas Prommer. "Agents can click through every journey on every site, every day. What they can't do is tell you the page feels wrong. That call stays with people."

The company also runs a 45-minute AI hackathon and a paid-on-results traineeship as routes into the work.

More on the group and how it runs its companies with AI agents: About We The Flywheel.

About We The Flywheel

We The Flywheel is an AI-native digital group company founded by Thomas Prommer in 2019, with five operating companies: Flywheel Media, Sports, Studio, Motion, and Advisory. It serves advertisers, enterprises, investors, and founders worldwide.