REUNION Details Push Pull Connector Manufacturing And Cable Assembly Capabilities For OEM Procurement

MENAFN - GetNews)"Shenzhen Reunion Electronics Co., Ltd."REUNION combines push-pull connector manufacturing with custom cable assembly services for medical, robotics, semiconductor and industrial equipment. Its capabilities include metal and plastic connectors, wire processing, termination, overmolding and electrical testing, helping international OEM buyers evaluate connector configurations and finished wiring assemblies within one supplier relationship.

SHENZHEN, China – November 13, 2026 – Shenzhen Reunion Electronics Co., Ltd., operating under the REUNION brand, offers push pull connector

What REUNION Provides for Equipment Manufacturers

REUNION develops metal and plastic self-latching circular connectors and supplies finished cable assemblies. Its documented manufacturing activities include design, injection molding, soldering, wire cutting, stripping and assembly. Customization options include pin assignments, keying positions, power and signal layouts, housing colors and cable exits.

These services address the point where connector selection becomes a broader integration decision. A suitable connector must also accommodate the cable construction, panel arrangement, termination method and handling conditions. Considering these elements together allows the purchase specification to define the complete connection, including responsibilities for cable preparation and assembly.

REUNION accepts OEM and ODM projects and supports prototype and pilot requirements. Buyers can use drawings, samples and electrical specifications to establish the configuration for evaluation before discussing repeat production quantities and scheduling.

Choosing Between Metal and Plastic Push-Pull Connectors

REUNION's push-pull mechanism locks through axial insertion and releases when the outer sleeve is retracted. It offers an alternative to threaded coupling for equipment requiring deliberate release and repeated connection changes. Housing selection then depends on the application's mechanical, electrical and environmental requirements.

A metal push pull connector

A plastic push pull connector

K Series Specifications Give Buyers a Defined Reference

REUNION's published K Series information lists 2 to 32 contacts, depending on shell size and contact gauge. Available configurations include straight and right-angle versions, with solder, crimp or PCB termination options. The series' standard-variant table specifies IP67 ingress protection and an operating temperature range of −45°C to +125°C.

These figures provide a reference for engineering review rather than a specification for every REUNION product. A waterproof push pull connector inquiry should identify the exact model, contact arrangement and cable entry construction. The applicable sealing conditions and assembled configuration need confirmation before approval.

The K Series documentation also describes metal shielding and polarized keying. For procurement teams, these features are relevant to interface consistency, signal protection and controlled mating. Matching a shell size or contact count alone remains insufficient to establish mechanical and electrical compatibility with an existing connection.

Medical Assemblies Link Materials to Intended Use

REUNION's medical cable assembly

A reusable medical connector and a single-use accessory require different specifications. REUNION describes an application using different material and contact-plating choices for the equipment-side socket and disposable plug. This distinguishes the service requirements of the reusable machine interface from the cost and use requirements of the consumable.

For endoscopic equipment, the company discusses cable flexibility, shielding, signal transmission and protection at the termination. Purchasing decisions should connect these characteristics to the device's actual handling and cleaning requirements. Sterilization suitability depends on the selected materials and construction; it should be confirmed for the proposed assembly rather than inferred from a general medical application description.

Industrial and Robotics Projects Require Complete Wiring Definitions

REUNION supplies industrial cable assembly and robot cable assembly services. Its industrial applications include wiring for sensors, robotic arms, motors and machinery, while its robotics offering covers several equipment types. The company also identifies semiconductor equipment and test and measurement among the markets it serves.

A robot connector specification needs to account for its location and the behavior of the attached cable. Movement, cable routing and strain relief may influence the finished design as much as the connector housing. REUNION's assembly services allow cable length, conductor arrangement, shielding and termination details to be reviewed alongside the interface.

For industrial automation connector projects, the company supports customized power and signal layouts. Where these functions share a hybrid connector, the electrical requirements and contact allocation need engineering review. A semiconductor equipment cable assembly similarly requires a defined wiring and installation specification; the industry label alone does not establish suitability for a particular process or environment.

Manufacturing Controls Support Assembly Qualification

REUNION's cable assembly information describes continuity, insulation resistance and dielectric strength checks according to the applicable product specification. These checks address different electrical characteristics and provide a basis for agreeing acceptance criteria with the purchaser.

The company's published information identifies ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 13485 management system certifications, together with ERP-supported production traceability. Buyers assessing these capabilities can request the relevant certification scope and project documentation. Management system certification and component test results support supplier evaluation, while finished equipment approval remains a separate responsibility.

For customized assemblies, sample approval should capture the connector configuration, cable construction, termination workmanship and agreed test requirements. Recording these details establishes a reference for production inspection and subsequent orders. It also makes proposed changes to materials, wiring or assembly methods easier to evaluate against the approved design.

Turning Technical Requirements into a Purchase Specification

REUNION's combined connector and cable assembly services provide a practical starting point for sourcing complete electrical connections. An effective inquiry identifies the interface drawing, pin assignments, electrical requirements, cable dimensions and operating environment. Existing part references or samples can support replacement evaluation without assuming interchangeability.

Commercial terms can then be agreed against the defined configuration, including prototype quantities, tooling, production volumes, delivery schedules and change notification. Linking those terms to an approved assembly helps international buyers and distributors establish what will be supplied, how it will be evaluated and which requirements must remain consistent across repeat orders.

About Shenzhen Reunion Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Reunion Electronics Co., Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in Shenzhen, China. Operating under the REUNION brand, the company develops and manufactures power and signal connectors and provides cable assembly services. Its portfolio includes push-pull connectors, industrial automation connectors, waterproof connectors, and power and signal connectors. It supports OEM and ODM customization for medical, robotics, semiconductor, industrial automation, and test and measurement applications.