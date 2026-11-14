DONGCHUANG Details Logo Lanyard Manufacturing, Sampling And Bulk Procurement Options

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dongguan DongChuang Arts&Crafts Co.,Ltd"DONGCHUANG manufactures custom logo lanyards for corporate identification, exhibitions and promotional merchandise. Its services include heat-transfer, screen and sublimation printing, artwork preparation, selectable fittings, physical sampling and customized packaging. Minimum order quantities and sample terms are confirmed for each project.

DONGGUAN, China – November 13, 2026 – Dongguan DongChuang Arts&Crafts Co.,Ltd, operating under the DONGCHUANG brand, manufactures custom logo lanyards

DONGCHUANG specializes in heat-transfer printed ribbons and related accessories. Its published customization options also include screen printing and dye-sublimation printing. Customers can specify artwork, colors, dimensions and fittings, while production-layout approval and physical sampling provide stages for reviewing the proposed product before confirming bulk production.

For corporate buyers, distributors and sourcing professionals, these capabilities support a purchasing specification that addresses the complete lanyard assembly, including its printed design, carrying function and presentation.

Polyester Construction and Product Configuration

DONGCHUANG's logo lanyard products use polyester material and support customized logos, slogans and patterns. Published product descriptions identify configurations with lobster clasps, phone loops and quick-release buckles, as well as different widths and color choices.

The material and hardware provide the foundation for a defined product specification. Strap dimensions affect the space available for artwork, while the connector determines how the lanyard attaches to a badge holder, key ring or other accessory. DONGCHUANG's customization service allows these elements to be discussed together.

The company's catalog covers several configurations rather than one universal assembly. Consequently, the selected fittings and dimensions form part of the individual order, with the production layout and sample serving as references for the agreed design.

Logo Printing and Artwork Preparation

DONGCHUANG offers heat-transfer, screen-printing and sublimation options across its customization service and product range. Its published examples include corporate logos, names, slogans, event information, full-color patterns and repeating artwork.

The company prepares production layouts from customer-supplied logos, text or reference images without a design charge. This gives purchasers an opportunity to review the proposed arrangement before confirming production. Artwork approval can address the placement of a logo, the orientation of text and how repeated graphics appear along the strap.

For distributors managing customer artwork, the layout provides a shared reference between the brand owner and manufacturer. It also establishes which design is being sampled, reducing ambiguity when several versions or product formats are under discussion.

The printing process is selected in relation to the proposed artwork and product configuration. DONGCHUANG's available methods provide options for that discussion, while the physical sample shows the resulting design on the selected material.

Badge, Keychain and Phone Applications

DONGCHUANG's identification products are described for offices, exhibitions, corporate events and staff credentials. Its offering combines printed straps with attachment configurations intended for identification use.

For these orders, the specification needs to establish whether the supply includes a card holder or only the strap and connector. Holder dimensions and connection openings are relevant to checking the complete assembly. Reviewing a sample with the intended credential or holder allows the purchaser to assess compatibility in the actual application.

The company also lists keychain lanyard Phone strap

These applications give corporate purchasing teams and merchandise distributors several starting points within the same printed-accessory range. Selecting the carrying function first helps define the fittings and layout required for the finished item.

Corporate Branding and Decorative Merchandise

DONGCHUANG's logo lanyards support company identities and event graphics, while its cartoon lanyard and fashion lanyard products extend the range into decorative merchandise. Published descriptions include cartoon patterns, floral graphics and customized designs.

Corporate identification programs can use logos and text to present a consistent visual identity. Exhibition merchandise can incorporate event information, while retail-oriented designs can give greater prominence to patterns and color combinations. In each case, artwork selection remains connected to the product's carrying function.

The same brand design may also be considered across related accessories. DONGCHUANG lists short wrist straps, elastic wristbands and custom shoelaces, although each format requires its own dimensions, artwork layout and sample review. This allows a merchandise project to retain a common visual theme while defining each product separately.

Physical Sampling and Packaging Choices

DONGCHUANG provides physical sampling for customized products. Its customization information states that sample fees and lead times are confirmed against the specification, and that a sample fee may be credited toward a bulk order when agreed conditions are met.

The sample stage gives purchasing teams a tangible reference for the printed design and assembled accessory. It provides an opportunity to examine dimensions, attachment selection, graphic presentation and handling before production requirements are finalized.

Packaging can be specified alongside the product. DONGCHUANG identifies individual packing and retail-ready packing among its customization options, allowing presentation requirements to be incorporated into the quotation.

This is relevant when the same general product category serves different distribution channels. Employee issue, exhibition handouts and retail merchandise may require different packing arrangements, even where the printed strap uses similar artwork.

Inspection from Materials to Finished Products

DONGCHUANG's product information identifies an inspection team responsible for checks from materials through finished products. Its broader manufacturing presentation includes printing, assembly, inspection and packing, connecting ribbon production with completion of the accessory.

For procurement, this provides a more specific quality-control reference than a general statement about product quality. The selected material, approved artwork, attachment configuration and packaging requirements give the manufacturer and purchaser defined characteristics to review.

Order-specific acceptance requirements still need to be agreed where applicable. A customer requiring particular testing or supporting documentation can establish those requirements during sourcing, so that the quotation and production discussion address the intended product and destination market.

Minimum Orders and Quotation Requirements

DONGCHUANG states that minimum order quantities vary by item and are confirmed through inquiry. This makes the selected product and configuration important inputs to a quotation, rather than assuming that one minimum applies across the catalog.

The company's inquiry process requests the product, size, quantity, printing process and use scenario. Customers can supplement those details with artwork, required fittings, packaging preferences and the requested delivery schedule.

Together, these inputs define the scope of the proposed purchase. They also give distributors a clearer basis for comparing quotations and communicating the product requirements to their own customers.

Corporate buyers and sourcing teams can submit these requirements to DONGCHUANG for a product-specific quotation and sampling discussion. Its existing logo lanyard offering brings together printing, artwork preparation, hardware selection and packing, with approval stages that help translate a branding brief into a defined manufacturing order.

About Dongguan DongChuang Arts&Crafts Co.,Ltd

Dongguan DongChuang Arts&Crafts Co.,Ltd operates under the DONGCHUANG brand in Dongguan, Guangdong, China. The company manufactures custom lanyards and printed accessories, with a focus on heat-transfer printing. Its product range includes neck straps, phone straps, wristbands, shoelaces and luggage straps. It offers artwork preparation, customization of dimensions and accessories, physical sampling and bulk-order services.