Jiangsu Retek Motion Expands Custom Motor Solutions For Global OEM Buyers Seeking Reliable Manufacturing Partners

MENAFN - GetNews)"Jiangsu Retek Motion Co.,Ltd"Retek provides customized motor solutions for global OEM and ODM buyers. With over 25 years of motor engineering and R&D experience, the company offers Gear Motors, HVAC Fan Motors, Robotic Gear Motors, Gimbal Motors, and drone propulsion systems. Its integrated manufacturing capabilities cover motors, die-casting, CNC machining, and wire harness production, supporting customized development and reliable manufacturing partnerships across industrial and commercial applications.

SUZHOU, CHINA – November 13, 2026 – As global manufacturers increasingly seek flexible engineering support and dependable supply chain partners, Jiangsu Retek Motion Co., Ltd. is strengthening its customized motor solutions for OEM and ODM buyers across industrial, commercial, and emerging technology markets. With more than 25 years of motor engineering and R&D experience, the company provides a diverse portfolio of motion solutions, including Gear Motors, HVAC Fan Motors, Robotic Gear Motors, Gimbal Motors, and advanced drone propulsion systems.

Rather than relying solely on standardized product catalogs, Retek focuses on developing motor solutions according to individual customer specifications. This customer-oriented approach helps equipment manufacturers address application-specific requirements, product integration challenges, and changing production needs through closer engineering cooperation.

Customized Motor Engineering for Global OEM and ODM Projects

For international buyers, selecting a motor manufacturer involves more than comparing product specifications and purchase prices. Engineering responsiveness, manufacturing capabilities, product consistency, and long-term cooperation can all influence the success of an OEM or ODM project.

Jiangsu Retek Motion brings these requirements together through its integrated business platforms covering motor manufacturing, die-casting and CNC machining, and wire harness production. By coordinating these capabilities, the company supports customers seeking customized motor components and related manufacturing services from a single business partner.

With an engineering team whose experience includes work at listed motor companies, Retek emphasizes technical collaboration throughout product development. Customers can discuss their application requirements, motor configurations, and manufacturing needs with the company when developing new products or adapting existing designs.

Gear Motor and Robotic Gear Motor Solutions for Industrial Applications

As automation expands across manufacturing, logistics, and intelligent equipment, demand continues to grow for motor systems that can be adapted to different mechanical structures and operating requirements.

Retek offers Gear Motor solutions for customers developing equipment that requires integrated motor and gearbox configurations. Its product portfolio also includes Robotic Gear Motors, supporting equipment manufacturers working on robotics and automated motion applications.

For buyers searching for a China Gear Motor manufacturer, OEM Gear Motor supplier, or custom Robotic Gear Motor partner, the ability to coordinate motor design and manufacturing requirements is an important consideration. Retek's customized development approach enables discussions around application needs, product dimensions, and integration requirements rather than limiting customers to a fixed catalog.

HVAC Fan Motor Solutions for Ventilation and Air-Handling Equipment

Energy efficiency, operational stability, and product reliability remain important considerations for manufacturers of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning equipment.

Retek's HVAC Fan Motor portfolio forms part of its brushless DC motor product range. These solutions serve manufacturers and system integrators developing residential and commercial ventilation and air-handling equipment.

As a China HVAC Fan Motor manufacturer, Retek supports OEM and ODM buyers seeking motor solutions suited to their equipment designs and technical requirements. Its brushless DC motor manufacturing experience provides a foundation for cooperation on customized HVAC motor projects, including discussions about product configuration and integration.

Drone Propulsion Systems for Specialized UAV Requirements

The development of unmanned aerial vehicles has created demand for propulsion components designed around different aircraft structures and operating conditions. Retek has developed a dedicated drone motor portfolio covering several UAV categories.

Its product range includes FPV propulsion, airplane propulsion, helicopter and high-speed UAV propulsion, and industrial multirotor propulsion. The company also offers industrial multirotor propulsion kits for customers seeking coordinated propulsion components.

For UAV manufacturers and project developers, a Drone Propulsion Kit can be an important part of the overall aircraft development process. Retek's WIM-KIT series provides an industrial multirotor propulsion kit option, while its WIM series focuses on industrial multirotor propulsion applications.

The company's WFP series supports FPV propulsion requirements, and its WA series addresses airplane propulsion applications. The WHK series is designed for helicopter and high-speed UAV propulsion. This product structure allows buyers to explore different propulsion options according to their aircraft platforms and project specifications.

For international purchasers looking for an Industrial Drone Motor supplier, FPV Racing Drone Motor manufacturer, or Airplane Propulsion Motor partner, Retek offers product-specific manufacturing experience and customized engineering cooperation.

Gimbal Motors and Brushless DC Motors for Specialized Equipment

Beyond industrial drives and UAV propulsion, Retek's product portfolio includes Gimbal Motors, frameless torque motors, and multiple brushless DC motor configurations.

Gimbal Motors are used in stabilization-related equipment, where motor selection and integration are closely connected to the design requirements of the overall system. Retek's Gimbal Motor offering gives equipment developers another option when sourcing motion components for imaging and stabilization applications.

Its broader brushless DC motor range includes standard round and square configurations, tool motors, and HVAC fan motors. The company also manufactures brushed DC motors, AC induction motors, and other specialized motor products. This range supports buyers with different equipment designs and procurement requirements.

Integrated Manufacturing and Quality Control

In addition to motor engineering, Retek's manufacturing capabilities include die-casting, CNC machining, and wire harness production. These business platforms help support customers whose projects involve multiple related components and manufacturing processes.

The company's production and inspection processes cover operations such as BLDC motor winding, automatic rotor welding, rotor balancing, cable processing, dimension measurement, motor aging, and product labeling and packaging.

Retek emphasizes stable product quality through its quality control system and established manufacturing teams. Its engineering and production experience supports cooperation with customers from product development through manufacturing, with the aim of building dependable long-term OEM and ODM relationships.

A Manufacturing Partner for International Buyers

Jiangsu Retek Motion has developed its business through continued investment in motor manufacturing and related production capabilities. Since establishing its trading business in 2012, the company has expanded into brushed DC motor manufacturing, brushless DC motor design and production, cable injection, CNC machining, and coreless DC motor manufacturing.

Its products now serve customers in more than 20 countries and regions. For international buyers, this experience provides a basis for discussing customized motor requirements across industrial equipment, HVAC systems, robotics, UAVs, and other specialized applications.

As manufacturers continue to seek adaptable suppliers for increasingly application-specific products, Retek remains focused on engineering collaboration, manufacturing integration, and customer-oriented motor solutions.

About Jiangsu Retek Motion Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Retek Motion Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specializing in customized motor and motion solutions for global customers. Its business covers motors, die-casting and CNC manufacturing, and wire harness production. The company's product portfolio includes drone motors, Gimbal Motors, Robotic Gear Motors, frameless torque motors, brushless DC motors, brushed DC motors, AC induction motors, and specialized motors. With more than 25 years of motor engineering and R&D experience, Retek supports OEM and ODM customers through customized development, manufacturing capabilities, and long-term cooperation.