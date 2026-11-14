Rooted In China, Expanding Globally: The Internationalization Strategy Of Kinghelm And Slkor

MENAFN - GetNews)"SLKOR's product portfolio includes discrete semiconductor devices such as diodes, transistors, and power devices, as well as integrated circuits such as linear regulators, DC-DC converters, interface chips, Hall sensors, ADCs, and battery management systems (BMS)"Kinghelm and Slkor are accelerating their international expansion through an integrated digital marketing strategy that combines standalone websites, SEO, professional content marketing, global electronic component platforms, and online and offline channels. Under the leadership of General Manager Song Shiqiang, the companies are strengthening their overseas brand presence.

Shenzhen, China - November 13, 2026 -

While continuing to maintain steady growth in their domestic business, Kinghelm and Slkor () are treating overseas markets as a new growth point and developing a third growth engine. Today, overseas engineers and procurement staff are accustomed to finding suppliers through Google, professional platforms, and even AI models. Companies that are easier to find, has more complete information, and has a more trustworthy brand will have a greater chance of receiving inquiries. Following this idea, under the leadership of General Manager Song Shiqiang, the International Department team has gradually developed a set of overseas digital marketing strategies, from standalone websites and search optimization to content operations and platform onboarding.

Song yuanming, Director of the International Department of Kinghelm/Slkor, with the team

I. Building Standalone Websites: Turning Official Websites into Digital Front Desks for Business

In the view of General Manager Song Shiqiang, a standalone website is not only a window for displaying products and an entrance for attracting traffic, but also a platform for building trust with customers. To this end, the company's official website lists certifications and qualifications, product models, parameters, and application scenarios in detail in the product center.

At the same time, it republishes excellent industry technical articles, updates“News Digest” every day, reports recent hot topics in the electronics industry, and simultaneously publishes the latest developments of Kinghelm () and Slkor. Through continuous content output, it improves website activity and naturally brings in potential customers. In terms of browsing experience, thewebsite is mainly in English and adopts a responsive design. This ensures that customers can easily access and browse it using computers, mobile phones or tablets, and submit inquiries quickly.

Homepage of Slkor's official English website ()

Kinghelm's official English website ()

II. Search Optimization: Let Overseas Customers Find Us Proactively

After the official websites are built, the key is to make them searchable by customers. In order to allow customers around the world to browse the company's official websites quickly, the company has also deployed servers in Singapore and Europe. At the same time,

around core product terms such as Kinghelm () connectors, RF antennas, and RF coaxial adapter cables, and Slkor MOSFETs, TVS voltage regulator diodes, power management chips, MCU microprocessors, and clock chips, as well as long-tail keywords such as application parameters, application scenarios, product specifications, and regions, a systematic keyword strategy has been developed. On-site, page titles, descriptions, and URL structures are organized around keywords, and product pages, case pages, and article pages are interlinked; off-site, content is published through industry media and technical blogs, backlinks are accumulated to build an industry ecosystem, website authority is improved, and the brands' and products' visibility continues to grow.

Data of Kinghelm's overseas standalone website

Data of Slkor's overseas standalone website

The early keyword layout has gradually shown results, and indexing data is the most intuitive feedback: Kinghelm has about 521,000 indexed pages on Google, and Slkor has about 15 million. These indexed pages are continuously converting into organic traffic. Next, the company also plans to develop a GEO strategy so that customerscan be mentioned and recommended first when consulting AI models for selection or looking for suppliers.

Kinghelm's Google indexing volume

Slkor's Google indexing volume

III. Publishing Advertorials: Building Trust with Professional Content

Kinghelm () and Slkor have built an advertorial matrix, continuously placing event news, application cases, and technical analysis in overseas industry media, technical forums, and LinkedIn. Article titles align with search demand, and the body clearly explains the problem, solution, and product value. Official website links are embedded in the articles to guide customers to learn more or initiate consultations. Thiscontent not only bring traffic to the official websites but also support keyword rankings. When sales staff communicate with customers, they can also directly use the articles as evidence of professional expertise. Through long-term output, overseas customers repeatedly come into contact with Kinghelm and Slkor's professional content during searching, browsing, and communication, and their awareness of the brands gradually accumulates in this process.

IV. Onboarding Platforms: Connecting Global Procurement Chains

A considerable part of the traffic from overseas engineers and procurement staff is concentrated on international component platforms such as DigiKey, Mouser, Supplyframe, and Corestaff (Japan). Song Yuanming, Director of the International Department, believes that entering these platforms, first, allows the company to reach stable procurement demand and uses the platforms'review standards to provide a layer of endorsement for the brand; second, large platforms can bring exposure, the official website carries customers'brand awareness, and content builds trust. With the three working together, the company's opportunities to obtain inquiries and long-term repeat purchases can continue to increase. At present, Kinghelm has joined Corestaff (Japan), and Slkor has launched on DigiKey and Supplyframe. Among them, about 1,700 SKUs have been listed on DigiKey, and monthly order volume has exceeded 2,000 orders.

Slkor's page on DigiKey

V. Expanding Channels: Overseas social Media Platforms Plus Offline Physical Presence

Going overseas cannot rely only on isolated online channels; instead, the company adopts a integrated online and offline approach. Online, Kinghelm and Slkor have laid out overseas social media such as TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn, while also maintaining operations on domestic platforms such as WeChat public accounts and Douyin, forming multi-touch exposure. Among them, Slkor has accumulated 37,000 followers on TikTok, and a single popular-science video has reached 1.2 million views, which is a notable breakthrough for brand communication on overseas social platforms.

Slkor's Judy Liuand Kinghelm's Alan Yangdining with Turkish customers

Judy Liu and FAE engineer Xiong Wenda replying to technical questions together

Kinghelm and Slkor participating in the 2026 electronica China

Offline, relying on three physical stores in Huaqiangbei and participating in international electronics exhibitions such as the Munich Shanghai Electronics Show, the company insists on face-to-face communication with customers. There were also many overseas customers who visited the Shenzhen headquarters of Kinghelm and Slkor, to gain a deeper understanding of the products and the team. The official website has a dedicated Online Sales page, displaying distributor information for countries such as Turkey, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, making it convenient for customers to learn about local purchasing channels and service support.

Slkor's three stores in Huaqiangbei

The overseas expansion of Kinghelm and Slkor () combines standalone websites, SEO, advertorial content, platform listing, and online and offline channels into a continuously operating system. In the future, the company will continue to deepen its efforts along this path, strengthen their presence in overseas markets step by step, and let more overseas customers know and trust Kinghelm and Slkor.

Slkor's Huaqiangbei store and distributor contact information

About Slkor

SLKOR Micro Semicon is a high-tech semiconductor company headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Specializing in semiconductor design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales, SLKOR offers over 2,000 products, including MOSFETs, IGBTs, diodes, power management ICs, sensors, and SiC devices for global customers.