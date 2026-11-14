MENAFN - GetNews) A practical guide to reading a research peptide Certificate of Analysis: what HPLC and mass spec results actually show, and what a weak COA omits.

Austin, TX - November 13, 2025 - How to Evaluate a Certificate of Analysis for Research Peptides

A Certificate of Analysis (COA) is the single most important document a laboratory receives with a research peptide order, yet many researchers read only the purity percentage at the top and move on. That number means little without the method, batch identifier and reference standard behind it. Here is what to actually check.

Start With the Batch Identifier, Not the Purity Number

A COA that is not tied to a specific batch or lot number is not verifying the vial in front of you - it is a generic reference document reused across every shipment. Confirm the batch number on the COA matches the number printed on the vial or package label. If a supplier cannot provide a batch-matched COA on request, treat that as a documentation gap, not an oversight.

Read the Method, Not Just the Result



HPLC (High-Performance Liquid Chromatography) purity results should state the column type, mobile phase, and detection wavelength used - not just a single percentage. A chromatogram image with a single sharp peak and minimal baseline noise is a stronger indicator than a number alone. Mass spectrometry (MS) confirms molecular identity, not purity. A COA with HPLC purity but no MS identity confirmation has verified how clean the sample is, but not that it is the compound ordered. A rigorous COA includes both.

Check Who Ran the Test

An independent third-party laboratory, named on the document, carries more weight than an in-house test performed by the manufacturer itself. Look for the testing lab's name and, where published, cross-reference it against the laboratory's own accreditation.

Red Flags in a Weak COA

No batch or lot number, or a batch number that does not match the product label.A purity percentage with no method, equipment, or chromatogram referenced.A test date far older than the product's manufacture or ship date.No testing laboratory named, or an in-house-only result with no independent verification.A generic template COA reused identically across unrelated products.

What a Strong COA Looks Like in Practice

Suppliers that maintain a public Certificate of Analysis library, such as 4-Amino-Labs, let researchers check batch-specific HPLC and MS results before ordering rather than after - useful when comparing research use only peptides across multiple vendors for a new protocol.

Takeaway

A Certificate of Analysis is only as useful as the method and batch specificity behind it. Before trusting a purity number, confirm the batch match, the testing method, and the lab that ran it - the three checks that separate a real verification from a marketing document.

About 4-Amino-Labs

4-Amino-Labs is a supplier of research-use-only peptides founded to bring greater transparency to third-party testing and documentation standards in the research peptide industry. The company maintains a public library of batch-specific Certificates of Analysis, including HPLC and mass spectrometry results, so laboratories can verify products before purchase. Its core mission is to help researchers make informed sourcing decisions through accessible, verifiable quality documentation.