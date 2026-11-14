Black Friday 2026: Amazon #1 Bestselling Author Dr. Nosakhere Thomas Offers A Path From Feeling Stuck To Living With Greater Purpose

MENAFN - GetNews) The Manifestation Mastery Collection, FREE 20-page transformation guide, and FREE personal alignment assessment help readers overcome limiting beliefs, strengthen their faith, clarify their purpose, and take intentional steps toward meaningful life changes.

Los Angeles, CA, USA - November 13, 2026 - For millions of Americans, Black Friday represents an opportunity to save money on products they want. But what if this year's most meaningful investment could help them gain something far more valuable: clarity about their purpose, confidence in their potential, and a practical strategy for transforming their lives?

Amazon #1 bestselling author, theologian, and transformational coach Dr. Nosakhere Thomas is inviting readers to invest in themselves this Black Friday through a special offer on the Manifestation Mastery Collection, a two-book resource designed to help individuals renew their minds, strengthen their faith, overcome limiting beliefs, and translate their aspirations into intentional action.

For Black Friday, the complete collection is available for $23.98, a $20 savings off the combined regular price of $43.98.

But the opportunity extends beyond purchasing books. Dr. Thomas is also offering two complimentary personal development resources: the FREE Manifestation Mastery Guide: 7 Steps to Renew Your Mind and Transform Your Life and the FREE Manifestation Mastery Assessment. Together, these resources help individuals identify areas of personal misalignment, gain greater clarity about their goals, and begin taking practical steps toward meaningful transformation.

More Than Books: A Practical Approach to Personal Transformation

Many people know they want something different from life but struggle to identify what is holding them back. Some feel trapped by self-doubt, uncertainty, procrastination, or discouraging experiences. Others have strong faith and ambitious goals but lack the daily structure necessary to translate their beliefs into meaningful results.

The Manifestation Mastery Collection addresses these challenges through two complementary resources.

Book One: Manifestation Mastery: A Biblical Approach to Realizing Abundance, Purpose, and Divine Favor

This Amazon #1 bestseller introduces a Scripture-centered framework for renewing the mind, developing an abundance mindset, clarifying personal purpose, and aligning thoughts, words, faith, and actions with God's divine purpose.

Readers explore practical approaches to overcoming limiting beliefs, practicing Holy Noticing, cultivating gratitude, and pursuing meaningful goals without abandoning their biblical convictions.

Book Two: Manifestation Mastery: A 99-Day Devotional

The companion devotional helps readers put these principles into daily practice. Through Scripture, guided reflections, affirmations, journaling, and intentional action steps, it provides a structured opportunity to strengthen spiritual discipline, build resilience, and establish habits that support lasting growth.

Together, the books help readers move beyond temporary inspiration toward consistent, purposeful living.

"The greatest investment you can make is not simply in what you want to acquire, but in who you are becoming," said Dr. Thomas. "The Manifestation Mastery Collection is designed to help people recognize their God-given potential, challenge the beliefs that have limited them, and take intentional steps toward the life they desire. The first book provides the biblical foundation; the devotional helps readers practice those principles every day."

FREE 20-Page Manifestation Mastery Guide: Seven Steps Toward Meaningful Transformation

Developed through Dr. Nos Coaching & Consulting, the practical, faith-based guide introduces readers to seven essential practices for strengthening self-awareness, clarifying purpose, and turning faith into responsible, intentional action.

The seven steps are:

Each step includes biblical insights, practical exercises, reflection questions, and suggested actions that readers can begin applying immediately.

The guide also introduces Holy Noticing, Dr. Thomas's Scripture-centered approach to intentional awareness, and incorporates principles of collective responsibility, mutual support, and community well-being drawn from the Nguzo Saba.

Designed for individuals at different stages of their spiritual and personal development journeys, the guide emphasizes that transformation is not about perfection, pressure, or guaranteed outcomes. It is about self-awareness, grace, disciplined action, and sustained growth.

"Many people are waiting for their circumstances to change before they begin changing their lives," Dr. Thomas explained. "This guide encourages readers to recognize that meaningful transformation often begins with something within their control: how they think, what they believe, the choices they make, and the actions they consistently take. You do not need a perfect beginning. You need an intentional one."

The free guide also serves as an introduction to the Manifestation Mastery Collection, providing readers with practical tools they can use before deciding whether to pursue the more comprehensive resources.

FREE GUIDE: Manifestation Mastery: 7 Steps to Renew Your Mind and Transform Your Life

The guide is available as a complimentary digital resource. Readers may access it here.

A FREE Assessment Helps Readers Discover What's Holding Them Back

Recognizing that meaningful transformation begins with self-awareness, Dr. Thomas is also offering the FREE Manifestation Mastery Assessment.

This personal reflection tool helps participants explore six important areas of their lives:



Renewing the mind and identifying limiting beliefs

Clarifying purpose and direction

Developing disciplined habits

Strengthening resilience through life's challenges

Cultivating an abundance mindset Translating faith and intentions into meaningful outcomes

The assessment provides a personalized reflection on areas of strength and opportunities for growth, helping individuals better understand where to focus their attention and effort.

For someone experiencing uncertainty about their future, the assessment may reveal a need for greater purpose. For someone with ambitious goals but inconsistent follow-through, it may highlight the importance of disciplined habits. For others, it may encourage deeper reflection on resilience, mindset, or the relationship between faith and action.

The free guide and assessment are designed to work together. The assessment helps readers identify areas deserving attention, while the guide offers seven practical steps for beginning to address those areas. The complete Manifestation Mastery Collection provides additional biblical teaching and a structured 99-day devotional experience for readers seeking deeper engagement.

The assessment is a personal development resource, not a clinical diagnostic instrument.

"People cannot intentionally change what they have not taken the time to recognize," Dr. Thomas explained. "The assessment creates an opportunity for honest self-reflection. When individuals understand where they are, they can begin making more informed decisions about where they want to go."

Take the FREE Manifestation Mastery Assessment:

A Black Friday Investment That Can Extend Beyond the Holiday Season

Unlike purchases that may lose their appeal after the holidays, the Manifestation Mastery Collection offers readers resources they can return to throughout the year.

For individuals navigating career transitions, recovering from personal setbacks, rebuilding confidence, pursuing new opportunities, or seeking deeper spiritual fulfillment, the collection provides a practical foundation for reflection and action.

The combination of the two books, free guide, and assessment offers readers an opportunity to begin with self-discovery, develop a clearer sense of direction, and establish daily practices that support their personal and spiritual aspirations.

It is also a meaningful holiday gift for family members, friends, emerging leaders, graduates, entrepreneurs, and anyone preparing for a new chapter.

"Black Friday usually encourages us to think about what we can buy," said Dr. Thomas. "I want to encourage people to think about who they can become. A renewed mindset, a clearer sense of purpose, and the discipline to act on your convictions can influence every dimension of your life."

Black Friday Special: Save $20 on the Complete Collection

Manifestation Mastery Collection



Manifestation Mastery - Regularly $23.99; Black Friday $13.99

Manifestation Mastery: A 99-Day Devotional - Regularly $19.99; Black Friday $9.99 Both books - $23.98 (regular combined price $43.98)

Purchase the Manifestation Mastery Collection:

Get the FREE 20-page Manifestation Mastery Guide: Download guide here.

Take the FREE Manifestation Mastery Assessment:

Promotional pricing is intended for Black Friday 2026, November 27. Availability and final pricing are subject to the participating retailer's checkout. The guide and assessment are offered separately at no cost.

About Dr. Nosakhere Thomas

Dr. Nosakhere Thomas is an Amazon #1 bestselling author, theologian, leadership scholar, pastoral counselor, certified holistic nutritionist, speaker, and transformational coach. With decades of experience spanning spiritual leadership, higher education, nonprofit executive management, and personal development, he brings an interdisciplinary perspective to faith, mindset, purpose, and human transformation.

Through his books, coaching, speaking, and MANIFEST Framework, Dr. Thomas helps individuals close the gap between who they believe they are and who God created them to become.

His work integrates biblical principles, psychological insight, spiritual reflection, and intentional action to support meaningful personal growth.

Books and author information:

Coaching and free resources:

Media, interviews, and bulk purchase inquiries:...

To make the principles of personal transformation accessible to everyone, Dr. Thomas is offering a