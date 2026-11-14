Saudi Charity Celebrates Serving More Than 300 Million Pilgrims To Holy Sites Over 18 Years

MENAFN - GetNews) Hadiyah and the King Abdulaziz Endowment sign MOU at Jeddah's Hajj Expo

Mecca, Saudi Arabia - November 13, 2026 - Hadiyah Charity celebrated reaching its 300 millionth beneficiary, marking an 18-year journey serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the holy sites. Its comprehensive programmes address their needs in Makkah, Madinah and at various stages of their pilgrimage journeys.

The celebration took place on the sidelines of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition,“Hajj Expo,” currently being held in Jeddah. The event also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Hadiyah and the King Abdulaziz Endowment for Al-Ain Al-Aziziyah, in the presence of HRH Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region.

Hadiyah's services include providing drinking water and meals, as well as facilitating religious rites, helping pilgrims perform their rituals and enriching their experience.

HE Dr. Hatem Al-Marzouki, Chairman of the Board, signed on behalf of Hadiyah. The endowment was represented by Eng. Fares Rajab, Chief Executive Officer of the Makkah Region Development Authority and Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz Endowment for Al-Ain Al-Aziziyah.

Areas of cooperation include supplying, operating, and maintaining mobile water-distribution units equipped to serve chilled drinking water, as well as implementing joint projects in high-density locations. These efforts aim to reach Hajj and Umrah pilgrims more efficiently and improve the quality of services provided to them.

The agreement also covers supplying and distributing water fortified with vitamins and minerals as part of preventive health initiatives and efforts to raise awareness of heat stress during the Hajj and Umrah seasons. Further areas of cooperation include training programmes, workshops and the development of joint initiatives.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Makkah, Hadiyah Hajj and Umrah Charity Association is a Saudi charitable organisation and the first Saudi association dedicated to serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the holy sites.

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