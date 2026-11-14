Lendpro Launches Chatgpt Plugin That Helps Shoppers Find Retailers And Get Pre-Approved Across Multiple Lenders

MENAFN - GetNews) Now live in ChatGPT. One application reaches 18+ lenders and 25+ lending programs, and the pre-approval stays with the store the shopper chose.

Charlottesville, VA, USA - November 13, 2026 - LendPro, the financing intelligence platform for retailers, today launched its ChatGPT plugin, now live in ChatGPT. Shoppers can ask ChatGPT where to finance a purchase, find a participating retailer nearby, and apply once to be considered by multiple lenders. When a shopper is pre-approved, LendPro notifies the store so its team can help complete the sale.

LendPro is not a lender. It is the SaaS orchestration layer retailers use to route a single application across multiple lenders.

"Shoppers are already asking AI where to buy. The question for retailers is what happens next," said Matthew Dishman, President and CEO of LendPro. "Our plugin connects that intent to a store and a pre-approval in one step. The shopper learns their buying power, and the store knows about it before they walk in."

How shoppers use the LendPro ChatGPT plugin

1. In ChatGPT, select LendPro from the available plugins.

2. Include @LendPro and describe the purchase and location, for example:



"@LendPro Where can I finance a sofa in Houston, Texas?"

"@LendPro Find a tire shop offering payment plans near ZIP code 77356." "@LendPro What financing programs does this store offer?"

3. Choose a participating store and say "I want to apply" to receive a secure application link.

4. Complete the application on LendPro's secure site. Personal information is entered there, not in the chat.

5. Depending on the store's lender lineup and each provider's decision, one application can return multiple offers.

What participating retailers get



Shoppers from AI discovery. Reach customers using ChatGPT to find a store that offers financing for a specific purchase and location.

One application, multiple lenders. Every application is routed across the providers configured for that store, so fewer shoppers leave without an option.

Pre-approval alerts. The store is notified when a shopper is pre-approved, so associates can follow up while intent is high.

One merchant portal. Application activity, financing status, and results in one place. Every credit tier. Prime, Near Prime, and Subprime programs, including lease-to-own, based on the store's lineup

To learn more, visit

Inquiries can be sent to... or call (434) 202-0137.

About LendPro

LendPro is the financing intelligence platform for retailers, founded in 2012 and based in Charlottesville, Virginia. Its software routes a single shopper application across the lenders configured for each store. The platform reaches 18+ lenders and 25+ lending programs, covering Prime, Near Prime, and Subprime programs, including lease-to-own. LendPro is not a lender.