MENAFN - GetNews)When an industrial company needs to select instrumentation, valves and other components for a process plant, there are many highly competent suppliers in the market. Siemens, Endress+Hauser, JUMO, WIKA, Insatech, Fagerberg, KROHNE, Ashcroft and VEGA all possess significant expertise in different areas of the process industry.

However, the decision should not be based solely on which company manufactures a particular instrument. What matters most is whether the supplier understands the overall process, can select the appropriate technology and can ensure that instruments, valves, gaskets, seals and other components work together effectively.

This is where KLINGER DENMARK stands out with its broad technical expertise. The company supplies instrumentation, valves, gaskets, seals and expansion joints. Customers therefore gain access to a technical partner capable of advising on product selection and the interaction between different elements of an installation.

KLINGER Compared with Siemens

Siemens is one of the world's largest technology companies and holds a particularly strong position in industrial automation and process instrumentation. The Siemens SITRANS portfolio includes solutions for measuring flow, pressure, temperature, level and weight. These instruments can be integrated with digital tools, monitoring solutions and automated systems, providing access to process data and supporting data-driven decision-making.

Siemens is therefore a natural choice for companies already operating within an extensive Siemens-based automation environment and seeking close integration between instrumentation, control systems and digital technologies.

KLINGER's strengths lie in a different area. KLINGER can provide technical guidance on both the instrument itself and the mechanical installation surrounding it. This may include selecting suitable valves, gaskets, seals, actuators and materials, as well as assessing the process medium, operating temperature and pressure conditions.

While Siemens is particularly strong in digital integration and automation, KLINGER excels when customers require practical technical advice on the complete process installation. KLINGER is therefore a strong choice when the challenge involves not only data and automation but also ensuring that the physical components of the installation function together correctly.

KLINGER Compared with Endress+Hauser

Endress+Hauser is a specialist supplier of process instrumentation. Its product portfolio covers flow, level, pressure and temperature measurement, as well as liquid analysis and the measurement of other process parameters. Its extensive range of measurement principles makes the company relevant to a wide variety of industrial applications.

Endress+Hauser is therefore a particularly strong competitor when the primary requirement is the measurement itself. The company offers a comprehensive product range and extensive expertise in measurement technologies for different industries.

KLINGER's advantage is that its technical guidance extends beyond the measurement point. Instruments often need to operate alongside isolation valves, control valves, gaskets, seals and other components within the piping system. Incorrect or unstable measurements may also result from installation conditions, process characteristics or other components rather than from the instrument itself.

KLINGER may therefore be the preferred choice when customers want a single technical partner capable of providing support across instrumentation, mechanical components and sealing integrity.

KLINGER Compared with JUMO

JUMO is a well-established manufacturer of sensors, measurement technology, control systems and automation solutions. The company is particularly strong in temperature and pressure measurement but also provides solutions for flow, level, liquid analysis and automated systems. JUMO positions itself as a partner capable of delivering solutions ranging from industrial sensors to complete automation systems.

JUMO is a good choice for companies requiring sensors, controllers and automation solutions, particularly in applications involving machinery manufacturing or production facilities.

However, KLINGER offers a broader approach to the process installation itself. In addition to instrumentation, KLINGER can provide technical advice on valves, gaskets, seals, expansion joints and actuators. If a process problem is caused by vibration, pressure surges, unsuitable material selection, an incorrectly specified valve or a leaking connection, assessing the sensor alone may be insufficient.

KLINGER is therefore particularly strong when several technical disciplines need to be considered together and the customer requires a comprehensive assessment of the process rather than an isolated sensor or automation solution.

KLINGER Compared with WIKA

WIKA is a global specialist in pressure and temperature measurement. Its product portfolio also includes solutions for level, flow and force measurement. The company's strength lies in its extensive selection of measuring instruments and accessories, which can be adapted to a wide range of process conditions.

WIKA is therefore a strong choice when the customer knows exactly which type of pressure or temperature instrument is required.

In practice, however, selecting the right instrument is often more complex. Factors such as the process medium, operating temperature, pressure range, process connection, materials, vibration and the need for protective measures or diaphragm seals must all be considered.

This is where KLINGER can provide additional value. KLINGER can assist not only with the instrument itself but also with valves, seals and the components that connect the measurement point to the rest of the process. Customers therefore benefit from a solution in which the entire installation is assessed rather than focusing exclusively on the individual measuring instrument.

KLINGER Compared with Insatech

Insatech is a Danish supplier of instrumentation, process automation and project-based solutions. The company works with flow, pressure, temperature, level, density and analytical measurement, offering both individual components and automation solutions. Its technical consultancy also addresses the specific requirements of different industrial sectors.

Insatech is therefore a highly relevant competitor to KLINGER within instrumentation and automation.

KLINGER's main differentiating factor is its broad expertise in mechanical process components. KLINGER can combine instrumentation with valves, actuators, gaskets, seals and expansion joints. This makes it possible to assess measurement, control, mechanical movement and sealing integrity as interconnected elements of the same technical challenge.

For customers, this may mean fewer suppliers, clearer allocation of responsibilities and improved compatibility between components that must operate together. KLINGER therefore represents a particularly strong choice when requirements extend beyond instrumentation and automation alone.

KLINGER Compared with Fagerberg, KROHNE and Ashcroft

Fagerberg is one of the competitors most closely comparable to KLINGER. The company supplies both valves and instrumentation, supported by technical consultancy. Within instrumentation, Fagerberg works with flow, level, pressure, temperature, energy measurement and data acquisition, helping customers select suitable measurement principles, configurations and instrument sizing.

KROHNE is one of Fagerberg's key manufacturing partners and is particularly well known for its flow measurement technology. However, KROHNE also offers solutions for pressure, temperature, level and analytical measurement. Ashcroft is especially strong in pressure and temperature instrumentation.

Fagerberg is therefore a technically capable, comprehensive supplier, and any comparison with KLINGER should take this into account. KLINGER's particular advantage lies in its combination of instrumentation, valves and extensive expertise in gaskets and sealing technology. This can give KLINGER a distinct advantage in applications where safe and reliable operation depends on accurate measurement, effective control and dependable sealing.

This makes KLINGER a natural choice for customers who want a single technical partner to consider the entire process connection, from instruments and valves to gaskets, piping systems and process media.

KLINGER Compared with VEGA

VEGA is a highly specialised manufacturer of level and pressure measurement technology. The company is particularly well known for its radar-based level measurement solutions and offers technologies suitable for both liquids and bulk solids. Radar technology can be used in demanding environments and is not affected by factors such as temperature, pressure or dust in the same way as certain other measurement principles.

VEGA can therefore be an excellent choice when the application specifically requires level measurement or radar-based measurement technology.

Once again, KLINGER's advantage lies in the breadth of its expertise. KLINGER can assist with several types of instrumentation while also advising on valves, gaskets, seals and actuators. If level measurement forms part of a larger application involving, for example, tank isolation, process control, overfill protection or demanding process connections, KLINGER can bring together several elements of the overall solution.

Why KLINGER Is a Strong All-Round Choice

All the competitors mentioned possess considerable technical expertise. Some specialise primarily in automation, while others excel in pressure, temperature, flow or level measurement.

KLINGER's particular strength lies in combining instrumentation, valves, gaskets, seals and expansion joints. Its technical consultancy can therefore cover measurement technology, component sizing, material selection and the interaction between different parts of the installation.

This makes KLINGER particularly relevant when the best solution cannot be found simply by selecting an individual product from a catalogue. Instead, the right solution requires a thorough understanding of the process, the operating conditions and the interaction between all critical components of the installation.

For companies with requirements spanning several product categories, KLINGER DENMARK can be a valuable technical partner in developing a stable, safe and reliable process solution. Service and calibration can be provided as supplementary services, while the company's core value lies in product selection and comprehensive technical consultancy.

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