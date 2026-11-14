MSDA Unveils The UNO 663 Series: A Breakthrough Fusion Of High-Performance Engineering, Executive Leather Luxury, And Certified Ergonomics

MENAFN - GetNews) Backed by an Industry-Leading 10-Year Warranty, MSDA Reimagines Commercial Seating Through Precision Manufacturing, Five-Zone Pressure Relief, and a Versatile Six-Model Lineup.

Heshan, China - November 13, 2026 - MSDA, a professional commercial office chair supplier, has officially launched its annual flagship product: the UNO 663 Ergonomic Leather Chair Series.

The UNO 663 series embodies over two decades of seating manufacturing expertise from MSDA. Featuring a high-performance glass fiber-reinforced polypropylene (PP+GF) frame combined with premium leather craftsmanship, it excels in design aesthetics, ergonomic comfort, and value-making it an ideal choice for modern executive office environments.

Pioneering Innovation: Smarter Structure Meets Premium Craftsmanship

The UNO 663 series introduces a groundbreaking design concept to the high-end office furniture market. Pioneering the use of an embedded plastic back frame, the series utilizes glass fiber-reinforced polypropylene (PP+GF) crafted through precision injection molding. This process creates a unique, integrated frame that simultaneously serves as a decorative element, a structural support, and an outer shell.

Compared to traditional leather chairs built on wooden frames, this innovative structural design reduces overall production costs by up to 30%. While maintaining a luxurious standard of quality, the series passes these cost advantages directly on to the customer. Featuring striking carbon-fiber-textured accents complemented by chrome detailing, the collection is ideally suited for CEO offices, executive suites, and high-end conference rooms.

Six Core Advantages Redefining Executive Seating

The UNO 663 series is built on six foundational advantages, each verified through rigorous testing:



Personalized Ergonomics: Features a 70 mm height-adjustable headrest and 60 mm lumbar support, paired with a 27° recline and 4-position lock synchronized mechanism designed to mirror the natural arc of the human spine.

Smarter Structure & Value: The embedded frame technology delivers high durability at a significantly optimized cost point.

5-Zone Pressure Relief Cushion: Scientific zoning across the head, back, waist, seat, and armrests utilizes variable-density foams ( high-density molded polyurethane with a 95% resilience rate) optimized through more than 30 sponge combination trials.

Meticulous Detail-Oriented Design: Every contact point-from the crest of the backrest to smooth, one-handed latch operations-is optimized for effortless all-day comfort.

Versatile Aesthetic Integration: Available with coffee or dark gray plastic frames and a choice of six leather colors, seamlessly blending into diverse business environments. Certified Durability & Warranty: Fully compliant with US BIFMA X5.1-2017 and European EN 1335 standards, backed by a comprehensive 10-year warranty covering structural and functional components. Rigorous factory testing includes over 120,000 backrest durability cycles and a base strength load test.

Six Distinct Models for Diverse Application Scenarios

To address the varied spatial and functional requirements of modern commercial environments, the UNO 663 Series is available in six targeted configurations:



A663 (Flagship Standard): The balanced all-around flagship featuring the full headrest, lumbar, and 4-position cable-control mechanism. Ideal for CEO offices, executive workstations, and private offices.

A663J (Nap-Enhanced): Builds upon the flagship with a concealed retractable leg rest that deploys instantly for a transformative nap experience. Designed for decision-makers and professionals working long hours who require restorative rest at their desks.

A663-1 (Top-Grain Leather Edition): The ultimate luxury configuration utilizing imported top-grain leather on all contact surfaces, offering exceptional durability that develops character over time. Perfectly suited for ultra-premium CEO offices, VIP reception rooms, and luxury lounges.

B663 (Middle Back Executive): A streamlined, economical option without the headrest and adjustable lumbar, utilizing a 2.5 mm cold-rolled steel plate mechanism. It delivers exceptional value for volume procurement in hotel rooms, general meeting rooms, and visitor reception areas.

D663 (Cantilever Edition): Replaces the caster base with a CNC-formed 2.0 mm steel tube cantilever structure finished in high-quality chrome. Highly stable and secure for meeting rooms and reception lounges. D663Z (Cantilever with Auto-Return): Upgrades the standard cantilever frame with a 180-degree swivel and auto-return mechanism, enhancing mobility and maintaining orderly aesthetics in dynamic meeting spaces.

Rigorous Testing and Global Certifications

To guarantee unmatched operational longevity across high-traffic executive suites, the UNO 663 Series has undergone exhaustive testing, achieving dual certification under BIFMA X5.1-2017 (US standard) and EN 1335 (European standard).

Key verifiable test results include:



Tilt Mechanism Durability: Passed the rigorous 120,000-cycle back-pull test.

Base Static Load: The heavy-duty 1,136 kg five-star base withstood static load testing twice with zero structural failure.

Gas Lift Safety: Equipped with a Class III explosion-proof gas lift featuring a 2 mm inner core wall and nitrogen pressure of 6–8 MPa. Environmental Safety: Formaldehyde emissions measure ≤0.5 mg/L, falling well below stringent national eco-standard safety limits.

Reflecting total confidence in its raw materials and automated robotics, MSDA backs the structural and functional components of the UNO 663 with a 10-Year Warranty.

A One-Stop Solution for Global Seating Procurement

Beyond manufacturing excellence, MSDA empowers global distributors, architectural contractors, and interior designers through a comprehensive one-stop procurement solution. The company's 80,000 m2 smart factory and ERP-managed production lines, capable of producing one million units annually, enable a seamless B2B partnership experience:



Product Customization: Partners can tailor logos (metal/fabric tags), select from premium materials (microfiber, top-grain leather, mesh, fabric), and adjust modular functional components to suit specific project needs.

Flexible MOQs & Fast Delivery: MSDA supports flexible, low-volume minimum order quantities, with sample lead times of just 7-15 working days and full production delivered in 25-40 days. Comprehensive Marketing Support: Distributors gain direct access to turnkey digital marketing collateral, including high-resolution 3D renderings, feature demo videos, specification data sheets, and showroom layout tools.

The UNO 663 Series is available immediately for corporate specification, bulk wholesale orders, and global project outfitting. For more information regarding the UNO 663 Series or to explore MSDA's complete line of commercial seating solutions, please visit.

About MSDA (Heshan City Sifang Furniture Co., Ltd.)

Founded in 2004, Heshan City Sifang Furniture Co., Ltd.(MSDA) operates an 80,000-square-meter smart facility with an annual production capacity exceeding one million commercial seating units. Certified to ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 standards, the company pairs precision engineering with international design partnerships to deliver certified, high-performance office chairs backed by a 10-year structural warranty.