The Power Of Early Mornings: A Small Habit, A Better Life

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Valuing time and maintaining discipline are the basic principles of a better life. Waking up early and at a fixed time is also a good habit that positively affects a person's health, peace of mind and daily routine.

The morning is usually a peaceful time. It gives people an opportunity to read, pray, exercise and plan their daily activities. Waking up on time helps people start their day with a fresh mind and proper preparation instead of rushing.

Islam also gives special importance to the morning. Starting the day with Fajr prayer, recitation of the Holy Quran, remembrance of Allah and prayers brings spiritual peace. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) prayed for blessings in the early morning hours. Therefore, people should use this time for positive and useful activities.

Waking up early also allows people to take care of their physical health. Morning walks, light exercise and a healthy breakfast help prepare the body for daily activities. Spending some time in a peaceful environment can also reduce stress and improve concentration.

This habit is also beneficial for students and working professionals. Students can make time for their studies, employees can manage their office work better, and business owners can plan their activities. It also becomes easier to manage family responsibilities.

However, getting enough sleep is important for waking up early. According to experts, adults generally need seven to nine hours of sleep. Therefore, going to bed on time is just as important as waking up early. Avoiding unnecessary mobile phone and social media use late at night can help develop this habit.

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Being punctual develops a sense of responsibility and discipline. People who value their time not only manage their responsibilities better but also respect the time of others.

Along with success in this world, preparing for the Hereafter is also important. Prayer, supplication, serving parents, earning a lawful living and treating others kindly are important parts of a balanced and meaningful life.

Waking up early is not just a daily routine; it is an effective way to develop discipline in life. Going to bed on time, waking up at a fixed hour and starting the day with prayer, exercise and positive activities can bring meaningful improvements to life.

Remember, positive changes do not always require big decisions. Sometimes, a small good habit can lead to great results. Value your time because once it is gone, it never comes back.