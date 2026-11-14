Diabetes On The Rise In Pakistan: Why Are More Young People At Risk?

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

World Diabetes Day is observed every year on November 14 to raise awareness about diabetes, highlight the importance of early diagnosis and educate people about ways to prevent the disease.

The rising number of diabetes cases in Pakistan has become a serious concern. The disease is no longer limited to older people, as an increasing number of young people are also being affected.

According to the International Diabetes Federation's 2025 report, around 34.5 million people aged 20 to 79 were living with diabetes in Pakistan in 2024. The disease affected 31.4 percent of the country's adult population. These figures highlight the seriousness of the issue and the need for greater public awareness.

Diabetes, commonly known as sugar, is a disease in which the level of glucose in the blood becomes higher than normal. It occurs when the body does not produce enough insulin or cannot use it properly. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps move sugar from the blood into the body's cells.

According to Dr Kainat, a physician from Mardan, an unhealthy lifestyle, lack of physical activity, an unbalanced diet and weight gain are among the major causes of diabetes. Family history and genetic factors can also increase the risk of developing the disease.

She said people should not ignore their health and should seek medical advice if they notice possible symptoms.

Dr Kainat said common symptoms of diabetes include frequent thirst, frequent urination, unusual tiredness and unexplained weight loss. However, some people may not show clear symptoms in the early stages. Therefore, regular blood sugar tests are important when needed.

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If diabetes is not properly controlled, it can damage the kidneys, eyes, heart and nerves over time. Reduced eyesight, numbness in the hands and feet, and slow healing of wounds are also among its complications.

To reduce the risk of diabetes, people should adopt a balanced diet, exercise regularly and maintain healthy daily habits. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity every week.

Eating fresh vegetables, moderate amounts of fruit and a balanced diet is also important. People should limit sugary drinks and foods high in fat.

It is important to understand that not all types of diabetes can be prevented. However, a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes or delay its onset.

People already living with diabetes can manage the disease through proper treatment, regular medical check-ups and following their doctor's advice.

The main message of World Diabetes Day is to take symptoms seriously and give priority to early diagnosis and prevention. A healthy lifestyle and correct information can play an important role in tackling the growing risk of diabetes.