Russia Designates Ukraine's Yellow Ribbon Resistance Movement 'Extremist Organization'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Crimean Tatar Resource Center reported this on Faceboo, citing Russian media reports, according to Ukrinform.

"On November 12, 2026, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation designated the Ukrainian resistance movement Yellow Ribbon an 'extremist organization' and banned its activities on Russian territory," the statement said.

The decision was made following a lawsuit filed by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office during a closed court hearing.

Under Article 282.2 of the Russian Criminal Code, organizing the activities of an "extremist organization" is punishable by six to 10 years in prison, while participation in such an organization carries a sentence of two to six years. The occupation authorities' security services may also bring additional charges of "high treason."

"Designating the movement as 'extremist' creates additional grounds for persecuting Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. Both movement members and people whom the occupation authorities suspect of supporting its activities may be at risk," the human rights activists added.

Yellow Ribbon is a Ukrainian nonviolent resistance movement that emerged in Kherson in April 2022 and operates in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea.

Its activists distribute Ukrainian symbols, put up yellow ribbons, leaflets and graffiti, stage symbolic protests, and urge residents of occupied territories not to participate in Russia's illegal "elections" and "referendums."

In 2022, representatives of the Yellow Ribbon movement were among the recipients of the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize, which was awarded to the Ukrainian people in recognition of their fight against Russian aggression.

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Ukrinform previously reported that the Yellow Ribbon resistance movement had decided to donate the UAH 350,000 Sakharov Prize money it received in 2022 to support Kyiv's Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, which was struck by Russian missiles on July 8, 2024.

Photo: Yellow Ribbon