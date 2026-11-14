Ukraine Has Lost 630 Locomotives To Russian Attacks, Nearly 400 Of Them This Year Kalashnyk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine, provided the updated figures during a question-and-answer session with the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, Ukrinform's correspondent reported.

He noted that Russian attacks on railway infrastructure and rolling stock were becoming increasingly frequent, disrupting logistics operations, including passenger services.

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“Russia is intensifying its attacks on locomotives. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 630 locomotives have been damaged or destroyed. Nearly 400 have been affected this year alone. Almost 15 attacks on rolling stock have already been recorded this month,” Kalashnyk said.

Since October 1, Ukraine has been operating bus services to replace disrupted train connections, including on the Konotop-Sumy and Kharkiv-Lozova routes. Nearly 10,000 passengers have used these services so far

As previously reported, Kalashnyk said that more than 605 railway rolling stock units had been damaged or destroyed by the end of October. Targeted Russian attacks on logistics hubs and railway infrastructure have put an average of 37 to 40 locomotives out of service each month, many of which cannot be repaired. The government has simplified procedures for leasing locomotives, purchasing spare parts and procuring related services.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia