Schiphol Airport Donates 29 Passenger Buses To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The vehicles have been donated for use by schools and public transport services, Ukrinform reports, citing NOS.

"Passenger buses from Schiphol Airport have been handed over to Ukraine. The donation includes 29 buses that were previously used to transport passengers from aircraft to the terminal after landing," the report said.

The buses were handed over to the Embassy of Ukraine in the Netherlands.

The idea of donating the buses to Ukraine came to Schiphol CEO Pieter van Oord when he learned that De Hoge Veluwe National Park had donated five off-road vehicles to Ukraine.

"I thought it was a great initiative. Later, when I was driving through the airport and saw a long line of dozens of buses that we had since replaced, I started wondering what we were going to do with them," he said.

According to NOS, the buses had been put up for sale, prompting the Schiphol CEO to find out whether they were needed in Ukraine. Inquiries to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Ukraine in the Netherlands confirmed that there was a great need for the buses. It was subsequently decided to donate them to Ukraine along with four charging stations.

The Ukrainian Embassy identified where the buses would be most useful. Ukraine's Ambassador to the Netherlands Andriy Kostin thanked the airport for the initiative, saying the buses would help people in Ukraine with their everyday needs.

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The Dutch foundation Protect Ukraine equipped the vehicles with generators and large charging stations.

Photo: schiphol