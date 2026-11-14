Zelensky Holds Meeting With Mayors On Winter Preparations, Says Talks Will Be Regular

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"I met with mayors from cities across Ukraine – from all parts of the country – including Kharkiv, Dnipro, Uzhhorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia. Also present were acting mayors of Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, and Rivne, as well as the Executive Director of the Association of Ukrainian Cities, the President of the Ukrainian Association of District and Regional Councils, and the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Council. Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi was there as well," he said.

According to Zelensky, following this first meeting, the format will become a regular one.

The priority was preparing cities and communities for the winter period, particularly in view of Russian attacks on critical and transport infrastructure and residential buildings.

"Energy, air defense, internal security threats, reliable communications, and helping our people – all of this needs to be protected, restored, and ensured. We openly discussed all the challenges we face now and those that may lie ahead. We talked about how we will respond at the central level and at the regional and local government levels," Zelensky said.

The key, he noted, is to ensure that "accurate information about what is happening on the ground reaches us promptly from every region and city, and that the necessary decisions are made accordingly."

The participants also discussed ways to help people who may find themselves in difficult circumstances during the winter.

"It is also important to preserve the financial capacity of communities. The main thing is to work together and deliver real results for Ukrainian society and our state. I thank everyone who is doing exactly that," Zelensky said.

Zelensky says pace of recovery work following Russian strikes too slow

Earlier, Zelensky said that information about the electricity supply situation in Bila Tserkva and Brovary, where residents had been left without power for several days, had not been properly communicated. He instructed government officials to respond to such problems and ensure that they are not concealed.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine