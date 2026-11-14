Europe Must Learn Modern Warfare From Ukraine ARX Robotics CEO

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Marc Wietfeld, co-founder and CEO of German defense company ARX Robotics and a former Bundeswehr officer, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"First and foremost, regarding Ukraine's role, I am convinced that today it is waging a war not only in Europe but also for Europe. I am also convinced that we must learn from the way of warfare Ukraine has developed and adapt to it," he said.

According to Wietfeld, a widespread view in Europe is that Ukrainian forces have to make extensive use of new technologies because they lack conventional weapons systems, whereas NATO would fight differently in the event of a war. However, he believes this approach fails to take into account the nature of modern warfare.

"The problem is that the Russian armed forces are a peer adversary to NATO in terms of capabilities. And Russia did not choose to fight a four-year static war of attrition against an opponent it considered weaker, either," he said.

He stressed that European armies cannot assume that a war will unfold exclusively according to traditional scenarios.

"You cannot choose the kind of war you will have. You have to be prepared for any form it may take," he said.

He warned that relying primarily on Cold War-era approaches could leave European forces lagging behind.

"If we continue trying to fight the way we were taught in the 1960s and 1970s during the Cold War, relying mainly on conventional weapons systems, then I believe we will be at a disadvantage against our adversary in critical areas," he said.

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According to Wietfeld, Germany is significantly outmatched by Russia in terms of the number of major weapons systems, main battle tanks, personnel and equipment. At the same time, Russia is actively learning from the use of drones in its war against Ukraine and scaling up these technologies.

"European armed forces therefore urgently need to catch up in innovation and their ability to scale up, particularly when it comes to new systems and technologies, in order to maintain a credible deterrence capability," Wietfeld said.

He noted that the German armed forces were already beginning to adapt to new methods of warfare, but Europe needed to move much faster.

Wietfeld also highlighted the potential for cooperation between the Ukrainian and German defense industries, particularly through the establishment of joint ventures and the development of cutting-edge military technologies.

"When the German and Ukrainian defense industries join forces, a world-class advantage emerges because we learn from each other and support one another," he said.

At the same time, he warned that if European armies failed to adapt quickly enough, the results of this cooperation could be jeopardized.

"If Europe does not adapt quickly enough, we will lose the technological advantage that both sides have gained at an enormous cost," Wietfeld said.

Photo: ARX Robotics