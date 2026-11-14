New Gas Field Discovered In Kyrgyzstan
A new natural gas field has been discovered in Kyrgyzstan, with estimated daily production capacity exceeding 40,000 cubic metres.
The press service of state-owned Kyrgyzneftegaz announced the discovery, saying the deposit was located in the Mailuu-Suu district.
The new gas source is expected to enable the full supply of natural gas to the city of Kochkor-Ata and surrounding villages, improving energy availability for local residents.
Samsaly Chetimbayev, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzneftegaz, said the company had not recorded a gas source with such a high production capacity over the past 10 to 15 years.
The discovery could contribute to strengthening Kyrgyzstan's domestic gas supply and reducing reliance on external energy sources.
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