President Aliyev's European Diplomacy Reflects Azerbaijan's Rising International Standing

MENAFN - AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Diplomacy is not measured solely by the number of agreements signed or the statements issued at international summits. Sometimes, its significance is better reflected in who wants to talk, who sets the agenda and whose participation attracts political leaders' attention. President Ilham Aliyev's latest visit to the European Political Community (EPC) summit offers a telling illustration of Azerbaijan's growing diplomatic influence. Behind the busy schedule, which included ten meetings in a single day, lies a broader political development: Baku is increasingly being treated by European capitals as a strategic partner whose interests and decisions matter well beyond the South Caucasus.

The fact that all ten meetings took place at the request of the other parties is particularly noteworthy. It suggests that Azerbaijan is no longer simply seeking access to European political platforms; European leaders are actively seeking engagement with its president. Aliyev's diplomatic style, combining political confidence, pragmatism and an ability to navigate competing international interests, has helped consolidate this position. More importantly, it reflects the country's growing strategic relevance.

One of the most consequential developments is the elevation of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom to the level of strategic partnership. This is not an isolated diplomatic achievement but another addition to Baku's expanding network of strategic relationships across the Western world. Azerbaijan already maintains strategic partnerships with the United States, Germany and ten European Union member states, while its engagement with EU institutions has acquired an increasingly strategic character. The visits to Azerbaijan by European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen further illustrate the political importance Brussels attaches to relations with Baku.

Energy security remains central to this relationship, as President Aliyev's participation in a dedicated summit panel demonstrated. In a Europe still seeking to strengthen the resilience of its energy supplies, Azerbaijan has established itself as a reliable partner, with its natural gas exports contributing to the diversification of European energy sources. However, the relationship is evolving beyond hydrocarbons, with renewable energy, electricity interconnections and the development of the Middle Corridor becoming equally important components of the emerging partnership.

This broader agenda also explains the EPC's significance. Bringing together more than 40 countries, the organisation represents a wider European political space that extends beyond the institutional boundaries of the European Union. For Azerbaijan, participation in this framework offers an opportunity to strengthen relations with EU members and non-EU European states alike, while contributing to discussions on energy, connectivity, security and the continent's future political architecture.

The implications extend to the South Caucasus. The principles established in the joint statement on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda remain relevant, while the normalisation process continues through practical steps. The process is moving within the framework established by Azerbaijan, with the emphasis increasingly shifting from confrontation towards the development of functioning relations. Sustaining this momentum will be essential if the region is to become a genuine corridor of cooperation rather than a permanent geopolitical fault line.

There is, however, a distinction between diplomatic visibility and lasting influence. Azerbaijan will need to translate its expanding partnerships into tangible economic opportunities, stronger institutional cooperation and a more diversified international presence. Strategic relationships are valuable not simply because they are announced, but because they deliver results.

This is where the next stage of Aliyev's European diplomacy becomes particularly important. Azerbaijan is due to host the European Political Community summit in 2028, giving Baku an opportunity to move from participating in Europe's wider political conversation to hosting and shaping it.

The significance of the latest visit, therefore, extends beyond ten meetings or the elevation of bilateral relations with Britain. It points to a changing perception of Azerbaijan in Western capitals. Once viewed predominantly through the prism of energy and regional security, the country is increasingly recognised as a partner in the wider European debate. For Baku, that represents both a diplomatic achievement and a responsibility to turn growing international attention into enduring political and economic influence.