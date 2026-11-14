More Than 100 Outcomes Documents Expected At Manila ASEAN Summit

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From Linda Khoo and Nabilah Saleh

MANILA, Nov 14 (NNN) -- More than 100 outcome documents are expected from the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, spanning the bloc's three community pillars and its relations with external partners, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro said.

She said the summit, scheduled for Nov 15 to 17 at the Philippine International Convention Center, would feature the handover of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, the unveiling of the bloc's updated emblem and the ceremonial raising of its updated flag.

The talks would be guided by the Philippines' three chairship priorities of Peace and Security Anchors, Prosperity Corridors and People Empowerment, she added.

“These documents advance cooperation on key regional priorities, including peace and security, maritime cooperation, transnational crime, trade and investment, digital transformation, resilient supply chains, connectivity, sustainable development, disaster resilience, social protection, women and youth empowerment, and cooperation with external partners, among others,” she told Bernama in a written interview.

Among the documents ASEAN leaders were expected to adopt is a decision on the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar.

ASEAN leaders were also set to adopt a declaration on protecting children's rights online and strengthening cooperation among member states to prevent, detect, investigate and combat child sexual exploitation and abuse in digital and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled environments.

Lazaro said the declaration would reaffirm ASEAN's commitment to protecting children's rights online and strengthen cooperation among member states in preventing, detecting, investigating and combating such abuse.

On maritime cooperation, Lazaro said ASEAN foreign ministers were expected to adopt a concept note and terms of reference for a proposed ASEAN Maritime Centre in the Philippines, with leaders expected to take note of both documents at the summit.

The centre would support information sharing, joint research and capacity building.

On the South China Sea, Lazaro said ASEAN leaders were expected to give guidance on advancing negotiations on an effective and substantive Code of Conduct consistent with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

She said leaders were also expected to stress self-restraint and practical measures to prevent accidents and miscalculations at sea.

Lazaro said the Philippines would also take note of a framework to improve coordination among ASEAN's disaster response mechanisms.

A declaration to strengthen social protection for vulnerable groups and a youth statement on digital resilience are also expected to be adopted.

At the 21st East Asia Summit, the Philippines has proposed two documents for leaders' adoption - the East Asia Summit Declaration on Navigating Our Future, Together: Stability and Renewal and a leaders' statement on strengthening cooperation against online scams and related offences.

Lazaro said ASEAN member states were still consulting several outcome documents ahead of the summit.

“Nonetheless, we remain confident that through constructive engagement and consistent with ASEAN's long-standing principle of consensus, these outstanding matters can be sufficiently addressed,” she said.

-- BERNANA