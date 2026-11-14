G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting In Paris Statement On Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

WASHINGTON, USA – The following statement on Haiti, Cuba and Venezuela was released by the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union.

The G7 foreign ministers met under the 2026 French G7 Presidency in Paris, on 9 and 10 November 2026.

Haiti

“ We supported and welcomed the renewal of the Gang Suppression Force (GSF) mandate through March 2027, which aims to assist Haitian forces in restoring security and stability in Haiti. We also welcomed the renewal of the UN sanctions regime, which promotes accountability for individuals and entities who threaten peace, security, and stability in Haiti. We called for international support to strengthen the Haitian National Police and Haitian Armed Forces, uphold the rule of law, and combat impunity. We also called on all security actors operating in Haiti to prioritise the protection of Haitian civilians in all security operations.

“We stressed the importance of organising democratic elections in Haiti and noted the postponement of the first round of elections to July 2027. Noting progress made by the government and the Provisional Electoral Council in their work to advance Haiti's path to elected governance, we underlined the need to safeguard the credibility and integrity of the electoral process and underscored the responsibility of Haitian authorities to ensure their full and impartial implementation of the electoral decree. We called for concrete results that strengthen public confidence in the electoral process and contribute to a credible return to democratic governance. We noted with concerns regarding the participation of sanctioned individuals in the political process, which undermines accountability and public trust. The people of Haiti have a right to determine their future through credible democratic processes and leaders who serve the public interest with integrity.

“We remain deeply concerned by the ongoing humanitarian crisis, widespread violence, and reports of human rights violations in Haiti. We urged the international community to intensify financial contributions to the UN Trust Fund, recognising that the success of the UN-mandated hybrid mission depends on sustained multilateral support to resource its operations. We urged critical international support for humanitarian assistance for Haiti, in order to address the multiple crises facing the people of Haiti.

“We also underscored the importance of laying the groundwork for Haiti's economic recovery with the support of international financial institutions and other multilateral partners. We welcomed the World Bank's Compact with the Haitian authorities as a common framework to assess Haitian-led reform efforts and strengthen accountability for results. We committed to working with diverse Haitian and international partners to promote greater coordination and complementarity of efforts.”

Cuba

“We expressed our concerns about the profound economic crisis and humanitarian needs facing the Cuban people, including shortages of food, fuel and medicines. We stressed the importance of improving humanitarian aid delivery mechanisms into and throughout Cuba in order to improve the welfare of the Cuban people.

“We called on the Cuban authorities to pursue and implement significant and meaningful political and economic reforms to advance prosperity, respect for human rights, and the legitimate aspirations of the Cuban people, and to take concrete steps towards multi-party democratic governance, press freedom, and freedom of expression and association. We also called on the Cuban authorities to release all individuals who have been arbitrarily detained. We encouraged constructive and inclusive dialogue in order to find a way out of the crisis.”

Venezuela

“We acknowledged the will of the people of Venezuela to turn the page on the country's prolonged political and economic crisis. In this regard, we reaffirmed our full support for the ongoing reconciliation talks that bring together the interim government and the delegation representing the National Assembly elected in 2015 and which have already yielded measurable progress. We called on all parties to continue to engage in good faith on the path leading from the restoration of institutions and the rule of law to the holding of free and fair elections.

“We emphasised the particular importance of providing guarantees to all parties and civil society organisations to enable their participation in the democratic process. We called for the release of all political prisoners.

“We acknowledged that Venezuela's economic recovery is inextricably linked to the political reconciliation process and encouraged investments and commercial deals that help build a more stable and prosperous future for the Venezuelan people. We also offered emergency humanitarian response and civil protection activities following the devastating twin earthquakes on June 24, 2026.”