Astrotalk Ios App Unavailable On Apple App Store, Company Working To Restore It

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Astrology and spiritual wellness platform Astrotalk's iOS application is currently unavailable for download on Apple's App Store, with the company saying it is working to restore access, without disclosing the reason for the app's absence.

"Astrotalk is currently unavailable for download on the Apple App Store. We're working to restore its availability," a notice on the platform's website said.

The company advised iPhone users to monitor the App Store for updates and warned against downloading unofficial iOS application files or using unverified third-party links to access the service. Services are accessible through its official website, with users continuing to have access to astrology consultations via call and chat.

Though neither Astrotalk nor Apple publicly revealed why the application is unavailable, app-tracking platform StoreTally, showed the iOS application, listed as Astrotalk – Talk to Astrologer, as delisted on November 4, 2026. StoreTally records show the app was last updated on October 29, 2026.

It remains unclear whether the app was withdrawn by the developer or removed following action by Apple or due to some other reasons.

Astrotalk operates an online astrology consultation platform that offers horoscope readings, kundli matching, tarot consultations and direct interactions with astrologers through paid call and chat services.

Astrotalk has reported an over tenfold jump in net profit for FY26, driven by strong growth in its core consultation business, rapid international expansion, and the scaling up of its e-commerce operations.

The Noida-based company posted a net profit of Rs 222 crore in FY26, compared to Rs 22 crore in the previous fiscal year, while revenue from operations increased 55 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,823 crore from Rs 1,176 crore.

The platform continued to derive the bulk of its revenue from its core services. Revenue from consultations rose 45 per cent to Rs 1,657 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,139 crore a year earlier, accounting for about 91 per cent of the company's operating revenue.

-IANS

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