Dhawan, Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan Among Icon Players As Super 90 Season 4 Squads Take Shape

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Seven franchises have finalised their squads for the fourth season of Super 90 following the players' draft in Mumbai, with several high-profile international cricketers set to feature in the tournament scheduled to be held in Nairobi from December 3 to 12.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan will turn out for Delhi Royals as their icon player, while West Indies great Chris Gayle will lead the star-studded line-up of Punjab Titans. Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been signed by London Giants, with New Zealand's Martin Guptill joining Haryana Warriors.

England's Dawid Malan will represent Eldoret Tigers, Jason Roy has been picked by Meru Thunders, and former England opener Alex Hales will feature for Nairobi Lions as their respective icon players.

The draft also saw several other established names find franchises, including West Indies batters Evin Lewis and Fabian Allen, along with all-rounders Mahmudullah, Imad Wasim, Wayne Parnell and Ravi Bopara. The squads further include players such as Chris Lynn, Angelo Mathews, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu and Shaun Marsh.

The seven participating teams - Delhi Royals, Eldoret Tigers, Haryana Warriors, London Giants, Meru Thunders, Nairobi Lions and Punjab Titans - have also included Kenyan players and cricketers from Canada and Norway as part of their squad composition.

Cricket Kenya chairman Bhavesh Gohil said the tournament would provide an important platform for local players to develop through exposure to international talent.

“Super 90 is a great opportunity to promote cricket in Kenya and create more opportunities for our local players. Tournaments like these give Kenyan cricketers a platform to showcase their talent, gain valuable match experience and compete against quality players. This kind of exposure is important for their growth and development. I believe Super 90 can play a key role in taking cricket forward in Kenya and encouraging more youngsters to pursue the sport,” Gohil said.

Super 90 Managing Director Jitendra Singh Gaur described the draft as a significant milestone in the build-up to the new season, adding that the franchises had focused on assembling balanced and competitive combinations.

“The players' draft marks an important step towards the fourth season of Super 90. It was encouraging to see the franchises put together their squads with a clear focus on building balanced and competitive teams. The addition of experienced international players will bring further quality to the tournament. We look forward to an exciting season in Nairobi and are confident that the teams will deliver competitive cricket for fans,” Gaur said.

Fellow Managing Director Shivain Sharma said the response to the draft had been encouraging and expressed confidence that the mix of players from different cricketing backgrounds would enhance the competition.

“The response to this year's draft has been very encouraging. The presence of several renowned players will add to the quality and competitiveness of the tournament. Our focus is to continue growing Super 90 as a platform that brings players from different cricketing backgrounds together and gives fans an engaging cricketing experience. We are looking forward to welcoming the teams to Nairobi for an exciting season,” Sharma said.

With the player selections completed, the franchises will now begin preparations for the 10-day competition in Nairobi.