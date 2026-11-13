Congress Pays Tribute To Pandit Nehru On Birth Anniversary, Recalls His Vision Of Modern India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary, describing him as the 'Jewel of India' and recalling his contributions to nation-building, democracy and the country's development.

The party leaders also highlighted Pandit Nehru's special affection for children and his commitment to their education and bright future, saying that his ideals continue to inspire the nation.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, took to social media platform X to pay tribute to Pandit Nehru, saying that freedom was not the final destination but a milestone in the country's new journey.

"With humble reverence on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the Jewel of India and India's first Prime Minister. Freedom was not their destination, but a milestone in the nation's new journey. Swaraj was not about power, but about every citizen's participation and responsibility for the country's future," LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

He further said that Pandit Nehru viewed India as an idea built on diversity, democracy and equality.

"India was a quest, an idea for them -- diversity as its strength, democracy as its faith, and equality as its foundation. Their dream of a modern, scientific, progressive, and confident India remains our inspiration today. And our efforts to build that India are the true tribute to them," he added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to Pandit Nehru, recalling his historic contributions to laying the foundation of a strong, modern, democratic and progressive nation after Independence.

In a message on X, Kharge said that despite the numerous challenges facing the country after Independence, Pandit Nehru's visionary thinking, strong leadership and unwavering determination gave a new direction to India's social, political and economic development.

He said Pandit Nehru had deep faith in democracy, equality, secularism and scientific thinking and envisioned an India where every citizen would have equal opportunities without discrimination.

"His special affection for children and his dedication to their education and bright future remind us that the country's future lies in the hands of our coming generations," Kharge said.

Extending his wishes to children on Children's Day, he called for renewed efforts to ensure that every child gets access to quality education, equal opportunities and the freedom to pursue their dreams. He added that Pandit Nehru's ideas and ideals continue to guide the country.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also remembered the late Prime Minister, describing him as a revolutionary, visionary and nation-builder.

"Jawaharlal Nehru was that unique human being -- a revolutionary, a visionary and a builder. The fact that he is still attacked by those who seek to destroy our Constitution and our democracy more than sixty years after his death is a testament to his steadfast commitment to India. May his love for our country guide us for always," she said.