Kharge And Sonia Gandhi Pay Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru At Shanti Vana

Congress Leaders Pay Tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru at Shanti Vana

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday paid floral tributes to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, at his memorial, Shanti Vana, in New Delhi to mark his 137th birth anniversary. Kharge and Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, also released tricolour-themed balloons into the air on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Kharge remembered Jawaharlal Nehru, recalling that his visionary thinking, strong leadership, and unwavering resolve gave new direction to India's social, political and economic development. In a post on X, Kharge extended warm greetings on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru. "With heartfelt respect on the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister, whose historic contributions laid the foundation for a strong, modern, democratic and progressive nation after India's independence," he said.

He emphasised that Nehru had a deep faith in democracy, equality, secularism and scientific thinking, adding that he had a special affection for children. "He had a deep faith in democracy, equality, secularism and scientific thinking. He always dreamed of an India where every citizen would have equal opportunities without discrimination, and all would move forward with a spirit of unity, brotherhood and national interest," he said.

"His special affection for children and his dedication to their education and bright future remind us that the country's future lies in the hands of our coming generations," he added. [Social media post content omitted for brevity in summary, but reflects the provided text].

November 14 is observed as Children's Day across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, who was popularly known as 'Chacha Nehru' for his affection towards children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide, such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tribute to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day. In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day before 1956, but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.