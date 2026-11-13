Ramayana BO Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's Epic Film Nears Rs 1,200 Crore Worldwide, Check Latest Figures

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend has been doing extremely well at the box office globally. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has been doing great at the box office despite seeing a minor dip in daily earnings on Friday, November 13.

Ramayana Day 9 Box Office Collection

As per Sacnilk's box office data, the movie has earned a net of ₹47.85 croreacross 22,993 shows in India on its 9th day. The movie witnessed a dip of 10.6% as it earned less than yesterday's ₹53.50 crore. However, it still performed very well.

The Hindi version earned the highest at ₹36.25 crore. The Malayalam version earned ₹3.25 crore, Kannada version earned ₹3 crore, Tamil version earned ₹2.75 crore and the Telugu version earned ₹2.60 crore.

This takes the total net collection of the movie to ₹612.45 crore. While its gross collection is ₹732.20 crore.

Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Earnings Cross ₹1,110 Crore

In terms of overseas performances, the movie earned an estimated ₹25 crore on Day 9. This takes the total gross overseas collection to ₹378.50 crore.

The movie has earned a massive ₹1,110.70 crore in just 9 days. It crossed the 1000 crore mark within 8 days, making it the third fastest Indian film to do so.

Box Office Colleection Live - Day 10

Ramayana has earned an early box office gross of Rs 4.73 crore(net) on its Day 10 run in India. So far 3,644 shows have been tracked. These figures are subject to change. The final Day 10 figures will be updated later. The film has now earned a total of Rs 617.18 crore (net) in India. The total domestic box office gross stands at Rs 737.78 crore.

Now that the movie is in its second weekend, it will be interesting to see how far this film can acheive.