Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Who Is At Risk Of DOUBLE Elimination? Latest Voting Trends Revealed

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Week 10 Voting Results: Know who's winning the people's poll and who's losing in the voting process. Also find out the voting trends, contestant standings and what could be the possible evictions.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has completed 10 weeks now and we have witnessed many ups and downs in the show. The whole suspense is about who will be eliminated. However, there was no elimination happened in the 9th week, and Sudheer was saved in the end.

Now we can see who will be eliminated in the 10th week of Bigg Boss Telugu 10. Who is in the bottom? Since there was no elimination in the last week, there is a possibility of double elimination. Let us see who is at the bottom in the voting this week.

In the 10th week, Mukesh, Thrigun, Debjani, Varshini, Aman, Neethu Nataraj, Sudheer, Naresh, Ram Prasad, Swetha Naidu, Ramakrishna, Shiva Kumar are nominated. Looking at who is in the bottom, Mukesh is on the top. He is on the top by beating Thrigun. It is known that Rohit's votes are going to Mukesh. Thrigun is second and he is doing well with strong votes. Third are Naresh, Aman and Shiva Kumar.

At the bottom are Swetha Naidu, Sudheer, Ram Prasad and Ramakrishna with medium votes. But it is known that Debjani, Varshini and Neethu Nataraj are in danger. Sometimes Shiva Kumar, Ramakrishna and Swetha are at the bottom. Either ways, there will be double eliminations in the 10th week. Two of Neethu Nataraj, Ramakrishna, Swetha Naidu, Debjani and Shiva Kumar will be eliminated this week.

But keep in mind that the private votes have nothing to do with the Bigg Boss votes. It can vary sometimes. So it can change a little bit. By tomorrow evening (Saturday), we will come to know who will be eliminated and who will be safe. Right now, Mukesh, Thrigun, Debjani, Varshini, Aman, Neethu Nataraj, Sudheer, Naresh, Ram Prasad, Swetha Naidu, Ramakrishna, Shiva Kumar and Vamshi are in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. There is a possibility of double eliminations for three consecutive weeks.