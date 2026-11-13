Khuzestan's Point-To-Point Inflation Reaches 100.3% In Seventh Month

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the 7th month of the current Iranian year (September 23 through October 22, 2026), point-to-point inflation in Khuzestan Province, located in southwestern Iran, rose by 100.3% compared to the same month last year (September 23 through October 22, 2025).

According to Trend 's calculations, based on statistics from the Statistical Center of Iran, point-to-point inflation refers to the percentage change in the price index compared to the same period last year.

In the 7th month, the consumer price index in Khuzestan Province stood at 807.5.

In the 7th month, point-to-point inflation in Khuzestan Province rose by 116.2% in the food, beverages, and tobacco products category, and by 86.8% in the non-food goods and services sector.

During that month, monthly inflation in Khuzestan Province, compared to the 6th month (August 23 through September 22, 2026), stood at 4.7%.

Monthly inflation refers to the percentage change in the price index compared to the previous month.

In the 7th month, monthly inflation in Khuzestan rose by 2.4% for food, beverages, and tobacco products, and by 7.1% for non-food goods and services.

Based on the results of the 7th month, annual inflation for the period from October 23, 2025, through October 22, 2026, stood at 85.5% compared to the same period the previous year (October 22, 2024, through October 22, 2025).

Annual inflation is defined as the average percentage change in price index figures over the past year.

At the end of the seventh month, annual inflation in Khuzestan rose by 109.7% for food, beverages, and tobacco products, and by 66% for non-food goods and services.

In Iran, both the Central Bank and the Statistical Center publish statistics on the country's inflation rate. Differences in inflation figures may be observed in the statistical data.

In the seventh month, point-to-point inflation in Iran rose by 88.7% compared to the same month last year.

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.