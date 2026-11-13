Dhanush, Mammootty-Starrer Om's Trailer Springs A Surprise Reveals Dhanush Is With The TN Intelligence Unit!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 14(IANS) The makers of director Rajkumar Periasamy's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Om', featuring actors Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead, have now released a gripping trailer, which has pleasantly surprised both fans and audiences.

Contrary to what audiences were initially led to believe, Dhanush plays a member of an intelligence unit constituted by the Tamil Nadu Police to deal with organised crimes. The trailer also had another surprise in the form of Mammootty being the antagonist in the film.

Wunderbar Films, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the link of the trailer of the film. It wrote, "Apologies for the delay, and it's now time to unleash the mayhem. #OM TRAILER OUT NOW. Coming to the screens worldwide on November 20. A @Rajkumar_KP Film."

The trailer begins with the makers pointing out that "Some of these things actually happen...". The story is set between two temple towns. There is a crime being committed against nature and the cops consider the criminals committing the crime as wild animals. To track and bring them down, the Andhra Pradesh police constitutes a Special Task Force (STF), which is led by Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi). She runs an operation to infiltrate the network behind the smuggling of Red Sanders and codenames it 'OM' -- Operation Mole.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police team, for its part, has a specialised team called OCIU (Organised Crime Intelligence Unit) to deal with the problem and we realise Dhanush is from this unit. He is referred to as D 402 and has a wife and child, about whom nobody in the outside world knows.

Interestingly, contrary to what the public was led to believe earlier, Mammootty plays the antagonist in this film. He plays a character called Red Hills Karthikeyan, the man behind this organised crime network.

Only recently, the makers had revealed that actress Sai Pallavi plays an IPS officer called Nithya Reddy in the film. Sree Leela, who plays Dhanush's wife in the film, plays a character called Roja.

The film is slated to hit screens on November 20 this year.

The makers had originally planned to release the film on October 16. However, actor Dhanush, in a statement, had announced the film's postponement. He had said that they had chosen to postpone the release of their film out of respect for Superstar Rajinikanth, whose film Jailer 2 hit screens on October 15.

Dhanush had also made it clear that their film would not be releasing for Deepavali as Suriya's film had already been announced for the same date. The actor and producer later announced November 20 as the date of release for their film.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as this is the first time that Dhanush and Mammootty are collaborating on a project.

For the unaware, Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah too is a part of this film. The film's title has a tagline called Chapter 1 indicating that there could be a sequel.

Wunderbar Films Head Sreyas, while speaking at the title teaser launch event, had disclosed that this would be one of the biggest budget films in Dhanush's career. He had also said that this film would bring back the mass vintage Dhanush that fans had longed to see.

The film, which features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the heroines, has music by Sai Abhyankkar. Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu. Editing for the film is by Kalaivanan R and costumes are by Kavya Sriram.