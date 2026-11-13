US National Weather Service Reports Nationwide Internet, Communications Issues
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The US National Weather Service said on Friday it was experiencing nationwide internet and communications problems that could prevent users from accessing products on its websites or cause outdated information to be displayed.
Technicians were working to resolve the problems as soon as possible, the NWS said in a statement.ALSO READ
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