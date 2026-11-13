Andhra Pradesh CM Discusses Co-Operation With Qatar Envoy
Chief Minister (CM) of Andhra Pradesh state of the Republic of India N Chandra Babu Naidu has met ambassador of Qatar to India Mohammed bin Hassan al-Jabir.
The two officials discussed bilateral relations between Qatar and India and explored ways to strengthen co-operation.
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