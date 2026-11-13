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Andhra Pradesh CM Discusses Co-Operation With Qatar Envoy


Date: 2026-11-13 11:19:01

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Chief Minister (CM) of Andhra Pradesh state of the Republic of India N Chandra Babu Naidu has met ambassador of Qatar to India Mohammed bin Hassan al-Jabir.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations between Qatar and India and explored ways to strengthen co-operation.

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Gulf Times

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