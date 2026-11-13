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Acting President Of Venezuela Meets PM


Date: 2026-11-13 11:19:00

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez met yesterday with HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, at her residence in Istanbul.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral co-operation between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop it.

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Gulf Times

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