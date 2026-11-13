Acting President Of Venezuela Meets PM
Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez met yesterday with HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, at her residence in Istanbul.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral co-operation between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop it.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment