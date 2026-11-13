Amir's Visit Carries Particular Significance Amid Deepening Bilateral Ties: Qatar's Ambassador

The ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Turkiye Faisal bin Abdullah al-Hanzab said His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to Turkiye carries particular significance, reflecting the strength of the strategic partnership between the two countries and Qatar's active engagement in international efforts to advance climate action.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), ambassador al-Hanzab said the visit carries both an international and a bilateral dimension, with His Highness the Amir participating in the World Leaders' Summit at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, before heading to Istanbul for the 12th session of the Qatar-Turkiye Supreme Strategic Committee, co-chaired by the Amir and the President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Al-Hanzab said this year's session of the Supreme Strategic Committee comes at a particularly significant time, amid rapid and far-reaching regional and international developments and the challenges they pose to regional security and stability, energy security and supply chains, as well as humanitarian and development priorities.

Against this backdrop, he underscored the importance of sustained consultation and close coordination between Qatar and Turkiye, particularly given their converging views on a broad range of regional and international issues and their shared commitment to diplomatic solutions and effective multilateral action.

He underscored the international dimension of the Amir's visit through his participation in the Antalya Leaders' Summit at COP31, saying it reflects Qatar's commitment to contributing to global efforts to address climate change, advance sustainable development and support the transition toward a more sustainable economy. He noted that these shared priorities provide further scope for expanding Qatar-Turkiye co-operation, particularly in clean energy, technology, innovation and environmental sustainability.

Al-Hanzab said the visit, with its international and bilateral dimensions, underscores the growing breadth and depth of the strategic partnership between Qatar and Turkiye. He added that convening the 12th session of the Supreme Strategic Committee at this juncture sends a clear message about the strength and resilience of the institutional framework that anchors bilateral ties, despite the evolving regional landscape.

He stressed that the committee's importance extends well beyond its role as a high-level mechanism bringing together the leaderships of the two countries, highlighting the tangible outcomes achieved through its successive sessions, including agreements and memoranda of understanding that have broadened cooperation across political, economic, trade, investment, defence, cultural and other fields.

Since its establishment in 2014 and the convening of its first session in 2015, he added, the committee has evolved into one of the principal pillars of the strategic partnership between Qatar and Turkiye, providing a regular framework for translating the political understanding between the two leaderships into concrete programmes of co-operation and institutional commitments, al-Hanzab said.

In this regard, he noted that the two countries have concluded more than 148 agreements and memoranda of understanding covering various fields, underscoring the importance of further diversifying their economic and trade ties and unlocking the full potential of their respective economies.

Al-Hanzab said the current session is expected to witness the signing of a number of significant agreements that could mark a qualitative step forward in bilateral relations, giving fresh impetus to their further development. He added that the committee will also address a number of priority areas of cooperation.

Concluding his statement to QNA, ambassador al-Hanzab described Qatar-Turkiye relations as a distinctive model of international partnership, reflecting a deliberate strategic choice grounded in a deep understanding of the two countries' weight and standing on the international stage. He said the relationship is rooted in a firm conviction that what unites Qatar and Turkiye transcends immediate interests, extending toward a broader horizon of mutual understanding and convergence in perspectives and interests.