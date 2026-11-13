Qatar-Turkiye SSC Meeting Carries Significance In Light Of Current Circumstances: Turkish Ambassador

The ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State of Qatar Yakup Caymazoglu stated that the 12th Meeting of the Turkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee (SSC), which was held yesterday in Istanbul, under the co-chairmanship of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is of particular significance in light of the current regional and international circumstances, making close co-ordination between our countries more important than ever.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ambassador Yakup Caymazoglu emphasised that since its establishment in 2014, the Supreme Strategic Committee has become the cornerstone of bilateral relations, providing a comprehensive institutional framework for deepening co-operation across a wide range of fields.

In this context, he noted that the previous 11 meetings held so far have resulted in the signing of over 120 co-operation documents, covering areas such as trade, investment, defence, security, energy, education, and culture, and have elevated the relationship to a distinguished level of strategic partnership, characterised by mutual trust, solidarity and a shared vision for the future.

He noted that the significance of this year's SSC meeting is further enhanced by its coincidence with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), currently being hosted by the Republic of Turkiye in the city of Antalya.

At this critical juncture, Caymazoglu explained, the meeting will provide an invaluable opportunity for the leadership of both countries to hold consultations at the highest political level, assess the evolving situation in the region and beyond, and explore joint steps towards promoting peace, stability and dialogue. It also serves to deepen cooperation in areas such as environmental protection, climate action, and the green economy.

In his remarks, Caymazoglu emphasised that both Doha and Ankara share a firm commitment to dialogue, diplomacy, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. Both countries actively support diplomatic and mediation initiatives aimed at preventing escalation, resolving conflicts and promoting lasting peace.

In a related context, he underscored that his country highly values the constructive mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar, ranging from its involvement in Afghanistan to its humanitarian initiatives concerning the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as its contributions to enhancing regional stability.

He further noted that, amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts to address regional conflicts, including the war and the tensions involving Iran and the United States, the Supreme Strategic Committee provides a timely opportunity to reinforce the full solidarity and close co-ordination between the two nations, while also exploring the potential for joint diplomatic initiatives.

"Our co-operation offers a valuable example of how strategic partnerships can contribute to dialogue and peaceful solutions at times of heightened uncertainty," he said noting that political, military, defence and security co-operation constitute essential pillars of strategic partnership.

Anchored in the Qatari-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command in Qatar, Caymazoglu noted that this co-operation is reinforced through joint military exercises, as well as military training and education programs. Meanwhile, both sides are witnessing expanding collaboration in the defence industries, including co-production and technology partnerships., which collectively strengthen the capabilities of both countries and contribute to regional security and stability.

He continued: "Our growing cooperation in the defence industry is a tangible manifestation of the strategic depth of our relations, His Excellency said. A recent example of this expanding co-operation is the Badr Memorandum of Understanding, signed in Doha on 21 October 2026 between Turkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia. This initiative represents an important step towards developing multilateral cooperation in defence production, research and development, and technical training."

He further stated that the economic partnership between the two countries continues to expand, driven by a shared commitment to achieve a shared target of USD5bn in bilateral trade. Furthermore, the entry into force of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement on August 1, 2025, represents an important milestone, creating further opportunities for businesses and investors in both countries.

The ambassador noted that investment is an equally vital dimension of the partnership between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye. He pointed out that Qatari investments in Turkiye across finance, energy, real estate, and logistics sectors, alongside the growing presence of Turkish companies in Qatar, particularly in construction and infrastructure, reflect the depth of mutual trust between the business communities of both nations.

He further mentioned that environmental protection and sustainable development are also gaining increasing prominence in the bilateral agenda. He expressed his hope that, at the COP31 held in Antalya, co-operation between Turkiye and Qatar in addressing climate challenges will be further enhanced.

In this context, Caymazoglu noted significant potential for joint initiatives in the green economy, clean energy, waste management, resource efficiency and climate resilience. Furthermore, the shared commitment to sustainable development, including co-operation under the Zero Waste Initiative, offers promising opportunities to translating environmental objectives into tangible projects and partnerships.

He emphasised that the close co-operation between the two nations on regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza, reflects their shared determination to alleviate humanitarian suffering, uphold international law, and support a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

He also affirmed that Turkiye stands firmly in solidarity with the State of Qatar, stressing that any threat to Qatar's security, sovereignty, or territorial integrity is a matter of concern for Turkiye, which will continue to stand by its brothers and sisters in Qatar with unwavering resolve and determination.

The ambassador Yakup Caymazoglu concluded his statement by saying: "I take great pride in the level our relations have reached under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and HE the President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I am confident that the 12th Meeting of the SSC will provide additional momentum to our shared agenda and carry the partnership between our two nations even further in the years ahead. Turkiye and Qatar have always stood by each other, in challenge and in prosperity, and will continue to do so".