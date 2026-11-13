Amir's Visit To Turkiye A Strategic Step Towards Enhancing Logistics Integration: Turkish Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkiye Abdulkadir Uraloglu confirmed that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to Turkiye carries significant strategic importance, coming at a crucial time as Ankara seeks to expand regional partnerships and deepen economic and trade ties with Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries.

In an exclusive statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Uraloglu said His Highness the Amir's visit would give a strong boost to bilateral relations and open new investment opportunities, serving mutual interests and supporting sustainable economic integration between Turkiye and the Gulf states.

He highlighted the transport sector as a key pillar of Turkiye's efforts to strengthen regional connectivity, noting that his government prioritises improving road, maritime and air links.

He said talks with Qatar would focus on the strategic Development Road project and the development of cross-border trade and logistics corridors linking Gulf markets with Europe through Turkiye.

The agenda, Uraloglu said, would also include reviewing existing agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries, addressing obstacles to their implementation, and aligning Qatar's development needs with Turkiye's major infrastructure and transport projects.