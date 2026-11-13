Priority Now Is To Translate Strong Momentum Into Sustained Export Growth: Industry

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Expansion across 43 of India's top 50 markets reflects the resilience of Indian exporters and their ability to seize opportunities despite global trade uncertainties, according to industry leaders, who emphasise that the priority now is to translate this strong momentum into sustained export growth.

Cumulative merchandise and services exports during April–October 2026–27 reached an estimated $568.84 billion, registering 16.66 per cent growth over $487.59 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

India's merchandise exports surged 45.06 per cent to $49.47 billion in October, with shipments expanding across 43 of the country's top 50 export destinations, underscoring strong momentum and widespread market gains.

“The gains across established and emerging markets underline the importance of market diversification. Exporters must build on these opportunities through stronger buyer relationships, competitive products and greater utilisation of preferential access under India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs),” said SC Ralhan, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Maintaining this trajectory will require consistent competitiveness across manufacturing and services, the FIEO President observed.

FIEO noted that the combined merchandise and services trade deficit narrowed to $20.09 billion in October, from $25.15 billion a year earlier.

Ralhan emphasised that affordable export credit, lower transaction costs and efficient logistics would be critical to sustaining the momentum, particularly for MSME exporters.

Engineering goods exports have remained positive for the seventh straight month in October during the current fiscal.

As per the latest trade data, the value of engineering goods exports in October 2026 stood at $12.74 billion, up 36 per cent as against $9.37 billion in the same month last year.

“The high double-digit growth in October is a testament to the sustained efforts of the engineering sector and the government. This strong performance reflects the industry's growing competitiveness and reinforces India's position in the global manufacturing space,” said Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, EEPC India.

The fact that the engineering goods sector has maintained consistent performance despite so many odds underlines its resilience. Many of the challenges have persisted for a long time and don't appear likely to subside in the immediate future, he maintained.

Continued government–industry collaboration, timely facilitation and effective utilisation of trade agreements can help turn October's strong performance into durable gains in global market share, said industry leaders.

-IANS

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