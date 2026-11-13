Bharat Summit in Hyderabad Sparks Political Row Over Visa Denials

The Bharat Summit in Hyderabad has turned into a major political flashpoint as Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Saturday called it an "anti-Bharat Summit" and defended the cancellation of visas for several foreign invitees, as the BRS asked the Congress-led state government to explain its benefits to Telangana. The two-day conclave (November 13–14) is organised by the Congress and the Telangana government.

Party leaders, including MP Shashi Tharoor, have alleged that roughly 115 of the 315 foreign speakers invited to the summit, including Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng, were denied entry into India or had their visas revoked at the last minute by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, despite having received prior political clearance from the MEA. Speaking to ANI, Rao said those who had written articles and spoken against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and the country were being invited with the "sole intention of creating anarchy".

He said cancelling a visa is the prerogative of any government. "In the USA, if any person posts anything on social media against the US government, he will also be denied a visa. Even Congress party leaders don't have any right to speak about this visa denial because 63 MPs of the Congress party wrote to the US President back then not to give a visa to PM Narendra Modi. This is nothing but the hypocrisy of the Congress leaders," he said.

BRS spokesperson Revula Sridhar Reddy, speaking to ANI, said his party welcomed the global summit. "We certainly welcome the global summit that's going to happen, where Hyderabad is going to host an international event," he said. He added that the government had a responsibility to explain how the summit would translate into opportunities for the people of Telangana and the country. "At the same time, the government has a responsibility to explain how this global summit is going to help the people of Telangana, how it is going to translate into investments, opportunities, and employment for the people of Telangana and the country," he said.

He noted that Hyderabad has long had the capacity to host international events, and that many such events and the supporting infrastructure and ecosystem were built during the ten years of the KCR government. Meanwhile, the MEA has defended India's handling of travel clearances. Addressing a media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to questions regarding claims that out of 315 approved speakers for the summit, as many as 115 had failed to secure visas. The queries also touched upon concerns raised by opposition leaders, including former Minister of State for External Affairs Shashi Tharoor and Congress MPs, who alleged that the decision stemmed from instructions issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Directly addressing the concerns, Jaiswal emphasised that the issuance and denial of visas are strictly within national jurisdiction. The Bharat Summit 2026 has brought together roughly 1,000 delegates, policymakers and thinkers from 70 countries to discuss geopolitics, democracy, climate change, artificial intelligence and progressive politics. Prominent political leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Gaurav Gogoi, Salman Khurshid and Shashi Tharoor, are among those participating. Telangana Minister Mohd Azharuddin on Friday expressed satisfaction with the opening day, noting extensive discussions on the Indian diaspora and praising Rahul Gandhi's initiative behind the forum.