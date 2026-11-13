Italy Win Trap Mixed Gold As World Championship Doha Concludes

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Italy's Jessica Rossi and Massimo Fabbrizi claimed gold in the trap mixed team final on the final day of the ISSF Shooting World Championship Doha at Lusail Shooting Complex.

The Italian pair produced a strong performance throughout the final, finishing with 35 hits to take the last gold medal of the championship.

Great Britain's Lucy Charlotte Hall and Nathan Hales took silver with 32 hits, while Turkiye's Rumeysa Pelin Kaya and N Tolga Tuncer secured bronze with 21. Australia's Penny Smith and James Willett finished fourth with 10 hits.

China finished at the top of the medal table at the competition, collecting 27 medals, including 13 gold, six silver and eight bronze,

Italy secured second place with eight medals, including three gold, one silver and four bronze. India completed the top three with 13 medals – two gold, seven silver and four bronze – while South Korea finished fourth with 10 medals (two gold, five silver and three bronze).

Lusail Shooting Complex ISSF Shooting World Championship