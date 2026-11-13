Moci Organises Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Campaign For Employees

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in co-operation with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), organised a seasonal influenza vaccination campaign targeting Ministry employees.

The ministry continues to implement the seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in co-operation with healthcare authorities across the country, as part of its efforts to promote public health, prevent seasonal illnesses, and safeguard the health and well-being of all its personnel.

The campaign reflects the MoCI's commitment to fostering a culture of prevention, raising health awareness among its employees and staff, limiting the spread of infections, and reducing health complications associated with seasonal influenza. These efforts help provide a healthy and safe working environment and strengthen occupational health and safety standards.

MoCI reaffirmed the importance of partnerships with healthcare authorities across the country to promote health awareness and support a safe, sustainable working environment. It noted that the initiative reflects its commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of all personnel and ensuring that health programmes and initiatives reach employees across all job categories, in line with national efforts to promote community health and reinforce a culture of prevention and health awareness.