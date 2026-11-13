Queue Launches Robotic Pharmacy Kiosk That Fills Prescriptions In 30 Seconds

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) California-based healthcare technology company Queue has introduced an autonomous robotic pharmacy kiosk designed to fill, verify and label prescription medications in approximately 30 seconds.

The system can accommodate 340 different medications and uses machine vision to verify every pill before dispensing. According to the company, the kiosk can be installed in less than a day and does not require patients to purchase a membership.

Queue is targeting community pharmacies, retail pharmacy chains, urgent care centers and outpatient clinics, offering a way to dispense medications without the need for a conventional pharmacy storefront.

How the robotic pharmacy works

When a healthcare provider submits a prescription, the patient receives a pickup code. The kiosk prepares the medication, while Queue's software handles insurance processing and payment. The patient then scans the code to collect the prescription.

The system includes dual-stage verification, an auditable chain of custody and security measures designed to prevent tampering. Pharmacists remain available to patients by telephone or text.

Queue says its technology could help address pharmacy closures and improve access to medications in underserved communities.

Nick Desai, CEO and cofounder of Queue, says:“Where you live shouldn't determine whether you can get your medicine. Our goal is to put medicine at the point of care and give pharmacists their time back for patients.”

Expanding access to pharmacy services

Research published through the US National Institutes of Health indicates that almost 18 percent of Americans live in areas with limited access to pharmacy services.

Founded in 2025 by Desai and Josh Liu, Queue has raised $18.6 million from investors including AlleyCorp, Riot Ventures, Ubiquity Ventures and House Capital.

The company plans to demonstrate its robotic pharmacy kiosk at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, January 11–14, 2027.